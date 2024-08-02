98°F
Tourism

Discount airline to offer flights from Vegas to 2 more Canadian cities

Canadian discount commercial air carrier Porter Airlines will launch winter seasonal nonstop round-trip service from Las Vegas to and from two Canadian cities in November. (BusinessWire)
Canadian discount commercial air carrier Porter Airlines will launch winter seasonal nonstop round-trip service from Las Vegas to and from two Canadian cities in November. (BusinessWire)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2024 - 12:29 pm
 
Updated August 2, 2024 - 2:16 pm

Small but growing Canadian discount commercial air carrier Porter Airlines will launch winter seasonal nonstop round-trip service from Las Vegas to and from two Canadian cities in November, the company announced.

Porter, which inaugurated Las Vegas service in March with daily nonstop round trips to and from Toronto Pearson International Airport, will begin flying four times a week between Harry Reid International Airport and Macdonald-Cartier International Airport in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada’s capital city, on Nov. 1, and three times a week between Reid and Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Dorval, Quebec, on Nov. 2. Porter will compete with Air Canada on the Montreal route, but the new service to Ottawa will be the first on that route and becomes the 21st international and 10th Canadian destination served nonstop from Reid.

“We are grateful for the continued partnership with Porter Airlines and the ongoing push to provide more convenient routes directly to Vegas from Canada, our top source of international visitation,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“In 2023 we welcomed 1.4 million Canadians to the destination and with the addition of these new flight options from both Montreal and Ottawa, we hope to provide even more travelers the opportunity to experience Vegas firsthand,” Hill said.

Porter will serve the routes with twin-engine Embraer E195-E2 jets, featuring a 132-seat, all-economy, two-by-two configuration. The company markets itself as having no middle seats on its aircraft.

Flights to and from Ottawa will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, leaving Ottawa at 6 p.m. local time and arriving in Las Vegas at 8:20 p.m. Return flights leave at 9:35 a.m., arriving in Ottawa at 5 p.m.

Flights to and from Montreal will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, leaving Montreal at 5:35 p.m. local time and arriving in Las Vegas at 8:25 p.m., returning at 8:50 a.m. and arriving in Montreal at 4:35 p.m. local time.

By November, the airline, founded in 2006, will fly from Canada to six airports in Florida, three cities on the East Coast, Chicago, as well as Los Angeles and San Francisco. It will begin year-round service to San Diego and winter seasonal service to and from Palm Springs, California, in December, and flights to Phoenix in October.

It also has 22 Canadian destinations, mostly in eastern Canada, on its route map.

Porter’s fleet of 66 planes includes 37 Embraer jets and 29 78-passenger De Havilland Dash-8 turboprop aircraft.

The airline also has partnerships with Air Transat, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, Azores Airlines, El Al Israel Airlines, Icelandair and Qatar Airways.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

