Discount carrier Avelo to stop flying California route

Company representatives said low demand for the twice-weekly flights between Redding, California, and Harry Reid International Airport were to blame for the route shutdown.

Avelo Airlines (Cortesía: Avelo Air).

Avelo Airlines, a Houston-based discount air carrier, is abandoning its route between Las Vegas and Redding, California, later this year.

The company confirmed Friday that the twice-weekly route would end Dec. 15. The flight operated for less than a year, beginning the route to and from Harry Reid International Airport in January.

The company indicated it would refund tickets purchased for flights after the ending date.

Courtney Goff, communications manager for Avelo, said in an email that its flights never generated the demand the airline was expecting, and the situation was made worse by higher fuel costs.

The closure is not expected to affect Avelo’s other Reid International route — three-times-per-week nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Sonoma-Santa Rosa, California, which Goff said is performing well.

The company expects to receive three new jets to add to its fleet of 11 by the end of the year.

“We are looking at new opportunities and cities to potentially add to Las Vegas in the future,” Goff said. “We are still working closely with our area partners and will continue to be involved in the community to strengthen awareness for future growth opportunities.”

Former Allegiant Air executive Andrew Levy is the chairman and CEO of Avelo. The company operates a fleet of Boeing 737 twin-engine jets.

Avelo’s cancellation was the second time flights between Las Vegas and Redding ended. In 2004, Allegiant Air offered Redding-Las Vegas flights, but they ended five months after they began because of low demand.

