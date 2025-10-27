Disruptions outside Las Vegas from federal shutdown could affect flights here, airport officials say

Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport says operations are continuing to run normally, but air traffic control no-shows in Los Angeles impacted flights Sunday.

Operations at Harry Reid International Airport continued to run with minor delays over the weekend because of a ground stop at Los Angeles International Airport that delayed flights in the region.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop at the Los Angeles airport Sunday morning when 22 air traffic controllers didn’t report for their shifts. That resulted in flights bound for Los Angeles to be held on the ground until they could be accommodated.

Reid officials did not say how many Los Angeles-bound flights were affected by the ground stop.

Friday was the first day the 1,500 federal employees working at Reid missed a paycheck. Federal workers there include Transportation Security Administration security officers, air traffic control personnel in the Las Vegas tower, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents.

“While LAS remains fully operational, flight delays or cancellations elsewhere in the country may still impact travel nationwide,” a representative for Reid International said in a Monday email.

“It’s important to note that delays can result from a variety of factors, including weather and conditions at other markets, but we cannot attribute them to a single cause,” the statement said. “We encourage travelers to check directly with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information.”

FlightAware, which tracks cancellations and delays at the world’s airports, on Monday reported no significant delays at Reid International or at major Southern California airports.

Among the most troubled areas Monday were airports in Florida, which are monitoring Hurricane Melissa, destined to be one of the strongest and potentially destructive storms of the year and bore down on Jamaica Monday.

Late Monday, FlightAware said there were 552 flight cancellations and 5,131 total delays within, into or out of the United States.

