Don’t worry travelers, McCarran airport in Las Vegas isn’t closing

Concerned travelers can rest easy as McCarran International Airport will remain open in Las Vegas amid the 30-day shutdown of nonessential businesses in Nevada.

Safety signs at the baggage claim area at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Monday, March 16, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Worried callers flooded McCarran International Airport after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the closure of nonessential business in Nevada, aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The wave of concerned people can rest easy: McCarran is considered an essential business.

After the high volume of calls received by McCarran asking if it was open, a message was published to the airport’s over 30,000 Twitter followers.

“@LASairport (McCarran’s Twitter handle) provides essential transportation services and will remain open to serve the state’s travelers and cargo operations,” McCarran’s tweet read.

Passengers can expect light crowds, as over the past week passenger volume has dropped at the airport, leading to some vendors limiting hours of operation.

“Food service locations are adjusting hours based on the changes in demand happening as airlines modify flight schedules,” said Christine Crews, airport spokeswoman.

The traffic slowdown is tied to coronavirus concerns and travel restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump.

McCarran suggests all travelers check with their airline’s website for information on flight status, cancellations and accommodations.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.