EDC attendees should leave the party behind before going to airport

EDC attendees that may have partaken in indulging in the use of legal weed in Las Vegas are urged to discard of the drug ahead of their trip to McCarran International Airport.

A passenger walks past a recently installed marijuana amnesty drop box at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

With more than 400,000 people expected to attend this weekend’s Electric Daisy Carnival to party “under the electric sky,” attendees are advised to avoid bringing the party to Las Vegas’ airport when the music stops and its time to return home.

Though Transportation Security Administration agents don’t screen people’s belongings in search for drugs, if they are discovered, attendees’ high could be descended to a low.

TSA agents are required to alert Metropolitan Police if any amount of drugs, legal or not, is discovered in a traveler’s possession.

“Our screening procedures are focused on security and detecting potential threats,” the agency said in an Instagram post. “But in the event a substance appears to be marijuana or cannabis infused product, we are required by federal law to notify law enforcement. This includes items that are used for medicinal purposes.”

Though up to one ounce of marijuana and up to ⅛ ounce of the THC equivalent of concentrates and edibles is legal in Nevada, county ordinance states that any amount on airport grounds is illegal.

Those found to be in possession of a legally allowed amount generally are given the opportunity to step out of line and discard their product.

“Metro has the discretion to allow someone the opportunity to step out of line and go surrender it, but they have committed a misdemeanor offense just bringing (it) to the airport,” said Christine Crews, McCarran spokeswoman. “So a citation could be issued and the substance confiscated.”

Anything over the legal limit of marijuana, an associated THC product or another substance, such as ecstasy or cocaine, could result in felony charges for the traveler, Crews said.

“They’ll have a bigger problem than a citation or surrendering their product,” she said.

Marijuana amnesty drop boxes were installed at McCarran, the McCarran car rental center and other airports in Clark county in February 2018, to provide travelers a legal way to discard marijuana and related products.

Nevertheless, EDC attendees are urged to discard their legal marijuana products ahead of their departing flight to ensure they arrive home on time and not be stuck in Las Vegas longer than expected.

“On airport property, you’re not allowed to possess marijuana or cannabis products,” Crews said. “We as an airport recognize Las Vegas is a leisure destination where people come to have fun and they might not be as familiar with the rules and regulations, so there’s some consideration given to the traveling passenger. However, it is an expectation that they will discard their product willingly.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.