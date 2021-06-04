Electrical issues disrupt operations at McCarran; no flights delayed

Electrical issues at McCarran International Airport are affecting some gates, but no flights have been delayed as of Friday morning.

Sign for McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Electrical issues at the airport are affecting some gates, but no flights have been delayed as of Friday morning. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The electrical problems were first reported at about 6 a.m. Friday in concourse C, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said. The lights remain on inside the building, but some computers are down and AC units on some jet bridges are out.

NV Energy is at the airport helping to resolve the problem, but the outages will likely last throughout Friday, Crews said.

The electrical issues are mostly affecting Southwest Airlines, she said. Some flights are changing gates, but none have been delayed as of 10:30 a.m.

“There may be other impacts as we go along to resolve the issue,” Crews said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

