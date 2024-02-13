Expect 100K passengers a day soon at Las Vegas airport

In a report to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Tuesday, experts said 100,000 airline seats to Las Vegas will be routine by summer.

Travelers check their bags a Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, a day after the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

More than 100,000 airline seats a day will become routine by summer at Harry Reid International Airport, aviation experts told the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors Tuesday.

“It’s never been easier to get to Las Vegas on a plane,” Joel Van Over, senior director of Ailevon Pacific Aviation Consulting, told the board.

Van Over and Cheryl Smith, the LVCVA’s director of air service development, said international flights are now considered fully recovered from the restrictions of COVID-19.

International lift will increase in June when Virgin Atlantic Airways restarts nonstop service between Harry Reid International Airport and Manchester, England.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.