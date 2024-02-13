55°F
Tourism

Expect 100K passengers a day soon at Las Vegas airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2024 - 11:05 am
 
Travelers check their bags a Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, a day after the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

More than 100,000 airline seats a day will become routine by summer at Harry Reid International Airport, aviation experts told the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors Tuesday.

“It’s never been easier to get to Las Vegas on a plane,” Joel Van Over, senior director of Ailevon Pacific Aviation Consulting, told the board.

Van Over and Cheryl Smith, the LVCVA’s director of air service development, said international flights are now considered fully recovered from the restrictions of COVID-19.

International lift will increase in June when Virgin Atlantic Airways restarts nonstop service between Harry Reid International Airport and Manchester, England.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Another Strip property raises resort fees
By / RJ

Resort fees are commonly added to room charges by most Las Vegas resorts to pay for additional services and amenities such a Wi-Fi and pool access.

Workers prepare a welcome to Las Vegas sign in preparation of team arrivals ahead of the NFL Su ...
Gig work, not ticket, gets some into Super Bowl 58
By / RJ

Postings on job hunting sites and apps still show positions open for Allegiant Stadium, private parties and Strip events when an estimated 330,000 will come to the region for Super Bowl-related activity.

