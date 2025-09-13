‘Fabulous Pickups’ arrive at Las Vegas airport during tourism slump — PHOTOS

The airport has decked out its rideshare area with a DJ, glitter, neon lights and showgirls to welcome visitors as part of the “Welcome to Fabulous” campaign.

People pass new displays aimed at promoting tourism at the rideshare area at Terminal 1 Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Harry Reid International Airport, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Harry Reid International Airport decked out its rideshare area Friday with a DJ, glitter, neon lights and showgirls to herald in travellers as part of Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority’s newest “Welcome to Fabulous” campaign.

“We are welcoming our visitors at the best rideshare in the country now,” LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill said. “It’s just a message that we want our visitors, our guests, to have a great experience the minute they step off the plane.”

Located in Terminal 1, the new “Fabulous Pickups” rideshare is a collaboration between LVCVA and Reid Airport as part of the tourism agency’s campaign to get visitors back to Sin City during a major tourism slump.

The area features a “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign; purple-painted concrete barriers; new seating; and glitter all-around. During the unveiling on Friday, a DJ and two showgirls were present for photo-ops.

In July alone, visitor volume fell 12 percent from the same month last year. And there’s been growing frustration over resort fees, parking charges, food and drink costs, and other expenses that can make Las Vegas pricey.

Flying in from New Orleans, Melissa Taylor said the rideshare area “feels like a club right now.”

Taylor, travelling alongside DJ Boney, are in town for a friend’s birthday and are staying at an Airbnb in North Las Vegas. Although, the two said “we regret it,” wishing they stayed on the Strip, but still have plans to head down for some events and gambling.

“We are most excited for The Sphere,” said Boney. “It’s probably going to be ‘The Wizard of Oz’ one.”

Both said prices did not deter either of them from visiting the city.

“You’ve gotta spend money to make money,” said Taylor.

Kiley Czerwinski is in town from Denver for her best friend’s bachelorette and said the lights from the rideshare area was getting her “prepared” for it. The group is also staying at an Airbnb she said is 12 minutes from the Strip.

Czerwinski said she spent “a decent amount” on the weekend, not including the amount she plans to spend while here, but it also did not steer her away from the city.

“I was going to come regardless,” said Czerwinski. “I haven’t spent too much so far, but I’m a bridesmaid so I wanted to.”

The rideshare redesign was launched Friday to coincide with megafight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders vs. Chargers game on Monday night. According to Hill, the fight is anticipated to draw “tens of thousands” of visitors to Las Vegas, but still won’t help make up for the lack of tourism from June through August.

“September is not going to make up for June, July and August,” said Hill. “We think that we will start to see improvement in September and ramp up as we move into the holidays.”

Jim Chrisley, aviation director for Clark County, said the activation will be up for six months, but Hill hopes it will be permanent.

“We want our guests in the future to know that as soon as they get to Las Vegas, their escape, their celebration starts,” said Hill.

According to Hill, more activations are to come around town.

The “Welcome to Fabulous” campaign officially launched on Sept. 4 with a 60-second television spot airing during the broadcast of the National Football League’s season-opening game between the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

Almost immediately, the campaign was hit with backlash on social media.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.