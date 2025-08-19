Fashion brand opens newly renovated Strip boutique

An expanding Gucci store has opened at Bellagio on the Strip. (Courtesy of Pablo Enriquez for Gucci)

The fountain show outside the Bellagio on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @Left_Eye_Images

A luxury fashion house has expanded its Bellagio boutique.

Gucci has opened a renovated 8,000-square-foot space at the Bellagio, offering a wider selection of handbags and accessories. The redesigned store is in the same location as the previous one at the casino-hotel.

The storefront offers women’s and men’s handbags, accessories, shoes, ready-to-wear items and the brand’s beauty line and travel collection. Included in the wider selection is the GG Marmont and Gucci Giglio bags, as well as their pre-fall collection.

Hours for the store are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

