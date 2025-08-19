Fashion brand opens newly renovated Strip boutique
The redesigned store offers a wider selection of bags and accessories.
A luxury fashion house has expanded its Bellagio boutique.
Gucci has opened a renovated 8,000-square-foot space at the Bellagio, offering a wider selection of handbags and accessories. The redesigned store is in the same location as the previous one at the casino-hotel.
The storefront offers women’s and men’s handbags, accessories, shoes, ready-to-wear items and the brand’s beauty line and travel collection. Included in the wider selection is the GG Marmont and Gucci Giglio bags, as well as their pre-fall collection.
Hours for the store are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.