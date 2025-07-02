Fewer Fourth of July visitors anticipated for Las Vegas

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority researchers say there won’t be as many Fourth of July weekend visitors this year than in 2024.

In this July 4, 2021, file photo, fireworks go off along the Las Vegas Strip as people watch from the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas is projected to see fewer Fourth of July tourists and slightly lighter hotel occupancy rates for the upcoming three-day holiday weekend, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Las Vegas is expected to see 340,000 visitors over the long weekend with a hotel occupancy rate of 93.1 percent Friday compared with visitation of 344,000 and an occupancy rate of 94.4 percent a year ago, said LVCVA Research Center Director Kevin Bagger.

Bagger indicated the projection reflects recent trends and ongoing market conditions, and he also noted that there are 0.9 percent fewer rooms — 150,909 — available to guests than a year ago.

The Fourth of July in 2024 also fell on a Thursday, meaning it was less likely for people to extend their stays than this year when the Fourth is on Friday, creating a three-day weekend.

Despite there being fewer visitors and lower occupancy, Bagger is still projecting higher direct visitor spending than last year, due to higher costs of goods and services, but a decline in total economic impact.

The LVCVA projected direct visitor spending of $449.5 million, a 3.7 percent increase over the $433.5 million for the Fourth of July in 2024. But total economic impact is projected to decrease 0.2 percent to $715.7 million.

“We have been seeing volatility (such as the COVID-19 pandemic, tariffs and consumer uncertainty) for the last several years, and its impact on consumers has been mixed,” said Amanda Bellarmino, an associate professor with the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at UNLV.

Nationwide, gasoline prices also are around 30 cents a gallon lower than they were a year ago.

“With inflation and grocery prices decreasing, consumers can expect to have some relief in spending this summer and throughout the fall,” Bellarmino said. “For the average consumer, stock market volatility is not always indicative of consumer spending. However, with decreased crime rates and the lowest murder rate in four years, domestic destinations are more attractive to many consumers than they have been in the past few years.”

Room rates down

The lower demand for hotel rooms produced another positive for consumers — lower room rates. A survey of room rates posted on hotels.com conducted by the Review-Journal indicated rates to be closer to normal monthly averages than most three-day holiday weekends.

The Review-Journal collected room-rate data on Friday for a three-night stay July 4-6.

The room cost among 20 downtown Las Vegas hotels averaged $114.20 a night. The cost among 166 properties across Southern Nevada, including downtown, averaged $202.75 a night.

The average citywide daily room rate calculated for the month of July 2024 was $175.64 a night and for downtown, it was $61.54 a night. The website now posts all prices with resort fees and taxes included.

The usual luxury hotel rooms were among the highest in the Review-Journal survey. But hotels.com listed Durango at $474 a night, higher than Bellagio at $378, Wynn ($367), Encore ($367), Caesars Palace ($356) and Aria ($338), Palazzo ($548) and Nobu at Caesars Palace ($494).

The highest-priced downtown Las Vegas hotel was Circa at $195 a night.

Unlike past three-day weekends, there were multiple properties offering rooms under $100 a night. A total of 22 hotels across the valley had prices below that amount.

The lowest-priced room over the weekend: the Thunderbird on Las Vegas Boulevard, $61 a night.

Las Vegas still popular

Despite the possible decline in visitation for the Fourth, Las Vegas is still listed by experts as one of the most popular destinations for the weekend.

The personal finance website and consultant WalletHub lists Las Vegas as the top Fourth of July destination this year, edging New York City and Los Angeles.

WalletHub developed a ranking based on the number of Fourth of July celebrations – Las Vegas was No. 2 behind Orlando, Florida – affordability, attractions and activities and safety and accessibility.

The number of Fourth of July celebrations was enhanced by several resorts planning fireworks displays and local municipalities offering fireworks and family gatherings.

On the WalletHub list, North Las Vegas came in at No. 32, with Reno No. 48 and Henderson No. 64.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.