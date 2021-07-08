Flair Airlines offers new Las Vegas-Canada nonstop flights

Las Vegas and Canada will have a new option to travel between the two North American destinations.

McCarran International Airport sign is seen as a Southwest Airways plane prepares to land on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Travelers in Las Vegas and Canada soon will have a new option to fly between the two North American destinations.

Low-cost carrier Flair Airlines is set to offer low-fare, nonstop flights between Las Vegas and five Canadian cities: Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Abbotsford and Calgary, the airline announced Monday.

“These new routes from Flair Airlines will significantly increase the opportunity for Canadians to experience Las Vegas,” Chris Jones, McCarran International Airport chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “Historically, Las Vegas has been a top destination for travelers from across Canada and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors to this world-class destination.”

The flights are expected to begin on Oct. 31, with fares starting at $79 one way.

The Canadian-based airline also announced new flights between Canadian cities and other U.S. destinations including Orlando and Fort Lauderdale in Florida, Hollywood and Palm Springs in California and Phoenix, Arizona.

“We want Canadians to hear us loud and clear, you don’t have to rack up debt or save for months to enjoy travel this winter,” Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Flair Airlines, said in a statement. “For years, Canadians have been over-paying for air travel to domestic and U.S. destinations. Flair is here to ensure that Canadians are no longer taken advantage of and receive low prices for even better service.”

The addition of the six U.S cities will bring the total cities served by Flair to 26 destinations in Canada and the United States.

