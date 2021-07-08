110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Tourism

Flair Airlines offers new Las Vegas-Canada nonstop flights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2021 - 1:06 pm
 
McCarran International Airport sign is seen as a Southwest Airways plane prepares to land on We ...
McCarran International Airport sign is seen as a Southwest Airways plane prepares to land on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Travelers in Las Vegas and Canada soon will have a new option to fly between the two North American destinations.

Low-cost carrier Flair Airlines is set to offer low-fare, nonstop flights between Las Vegas and five Canadian cities: Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Abbotsford and Calgary, the airline announced Monday.

“These new routes from Flair Airlines will significantly increase the opportunity for Canadians to experience Las Vegas,” Chris Jones, McCarran International Airport chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “Historically, Las Vegas has been a top destination for travelers from across Canada and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors to this world-class destination.”

The flights are expected to begin on Oct. 31, with fares starting at $79 one way.

The Canadian-based airline also announced new flights between Canadian cities and other U.S. destinations including Orlando and Fort Lauderdale in Florida, Hollywood and Palm Springs in California and Phoenix, Arizona.

“We want Canadians to hear us loud and clear, you don’t have to rack up debt or save for months to enjoy travel this winter,” Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Flair Airlines, said in a statement. “For years, Canadians have been over-paying for air travel to domestic and U.S. destinations. Flair is here to ensure that Canadians are no longer taken advantage of and receive low prices for even better service.”

The addition of the six U.S cities will bring the total cities served by Flair to 26 destinations in Canada and the United States.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas magazine publisher/media veteran Blue Ash dies
Las Vegas magazine publisher/media veteran Blue Ash dies
2
$481K slots jackpot rolls into place at Strip casino
$481K slots jackpot rolls into place at Strip casino
3
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
4
Allegiant Stadium walks into 1st big traffic test at concert
Allegiant Stadium walks into 1st big traffic test at concert
5
CARTOONS: New military tactics
CARTOONS: New military tactics
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Brightline buys land for high-speed rail terminal
By / RJ

Brightline West now owns a 110-acre parcel of land on south Las Vegas Boulevard set to be home to the Southern Nevada terminal station for the planned high-speed rail line to Southern California, the company announced Tuesday.