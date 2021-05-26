Flexible $280M budget approved by LVCVA board

With post-pandemic visitation in question despite recent upturns, the LVCVA opted to stay conservative estimating room-tax revenue for its 2021-22 fiscal year budget.

Some visitors to the Las Vegas Strip outside Caesars Palace on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority chief financial officer Ed Finger speaks during an LVCVA meeting in this Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, file photo. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Wednesday unanimously approved a conservative and flexible $280 million budget for its 2021-22 fiscal year.

LVCVA board members took less than 15 minutes to review and approve the financial plan after having a comprehensive overview in April. No one addressed the board during the required public hearing on the budget.

The LVCVA is staying conservative projecting revenue, which comes primarily from room taxes, even though domestic travel to Las Vegas appears on the upswing.

“We’re prepared to move upward if that opportunity arises,” Chief Financial Officer Ed Finger told board members during testimony on the budget.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.