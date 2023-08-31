104°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Tourism

Flight attendants for 2 airlines stage protests at Reid Airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2023 - 4:29 pm
 
Julie Pin alongside other flight attendants and pilots for United Airlines, represented by the ...
Julie Pin alongside other flight attendants and pilots for United Airlines, represented by the United Association of Flight Attendants, participate in a picket line march to obtain a new contract and improvements to operational issues at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scott Umfress participates in a picket line march to obtain a new contract and improvements to ...
Scott Umfress participates in a picket line march to obtain a new contract and improvements to operational issues for flight attendants and pilots with United Airlines, represented by the United Association of Flight Attendants, at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neena Boswell participates in a picket line march to obtain a new contract and improvements to ...
Neena Boswell participates in a picket line march to obtain a new contract and improvements to operational issues for flight attendants and pilots with United Airlines, represented by the United Association of Flight Attendants, at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jenell Sciabica and other flight attendants and pilots for United Airlines, represented by the ...
Jenell Sciabica and other flight attendants and pilots for United Airlines, represented by the United Association of Flight Attendants, congregate outside of Harry Reid International Airport to demand a new contract and improvements to operational issues during a picket line march on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neena Boswel, second right, participates in a picket line march alongside other flight attendan ...
Neena Boswel, second right, participates in a picket line march alongside other flight attendants and pilots to obtain a new contract and improvements to operational issues for employees with United Airlines, represented by the United Association of Flight Attendants, at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scott Newman lines up in front of Harry Reid International Airport alongside other flight atten ...
Scott Newman lines up in front of Harry Reid International Airport alongside other flight attendants and pilots for United Airlines, represented by the United Association of Flight Attendants, demanding a new contract and improvements to operational issues during a picket line march on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ann, a pilot for United Airlines, and other flight attendants and pilots for United Airlines, r ...
Ann, a pilot for United Airlines, and other flight attendants and pilots for United Airlines, represented by the United Association of Flight Attendants, participate in a picket line march in the hopes of obtaining a new contract and improvements to operational issues at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flight attendants for two legacy airlines that have flights to Las Vegas called attention to their demands for new contracts this week with picket lines at Harry Reid International Airport.

Flight attendants for American Airlines announced the results of a strike vote Wednesday at Reid’s Terminal 1, while crews for United Airlines demanded higher pay and modifications to the airline’s operations in a demonstration Thursday at Terminal 3.

Both demonstrations were part of protests that took place at several airports across the country both days.

Ellen Eherts, a Las Vegas representative of American’s Association of Professional Flight Attendants, said 99.5 percent of the approximately 26,000 flight attendants represented by the union voted in favor of walking off the job to pressure management to negotiate a new contract.

Eherts said flight attendants have worked four years without a pay raise as negotiations have slowed.

American is Reid’s fourth busiest commercial air carrier with 38 daily flights. In the first seven months of 2023, the airline has carried 2.4 million passengers to and from Las Vegas.

While results of the strike vote were overwhelming, aviation experts say it’s difficult to legally strike because of labor restrictions and the ability of the president and Congress to demand workers return to transportation-related jobs.

Flight attendants staged protests in 11 cities in addition to Las Vegas. The airline, in a statement, said, “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made in negotiations with the APFA, and we look forward to reaching an agreement that provides our flight attendants with real and meaningful value. We understand that a strike authorization vote is one of the important ways flight attendants express their desire to get a deal done.”

The United protest was about pay in addition to pressing the company to “fix their operational problems,” said Bill Carico, local president of United’s Association of Flight Attendants.

Carico said management has disregarded flight attendants’ suggestions to hire more people in the airline’s scheduling department.

“Every time there’s been a storm, the company melts down,” Carico said.

He said when that happens, there aren’t enough personnel to call flight attendants to tell them their next flight resulting in them spending nights at airports or on planes before learning where they must be next.

“We’ve given them a list of solutions, but they disregard our comments,” he said.

United, the sixth-busiest carrier at Reid, has 36 daily flights and has served 2.3 million passengers to and from Las Vegas in 2023.

United flight attendants also want a new contract.

In response to the protests, which took place in cities where United has crew bases, the airline released a statement: “We’re continuing to work with the Association of Flight Attendants toward an industry-leading agreement. All United flights will operate as planned while our flight attendants exercise their right to distribute information and picket while off-duty.”

The flight monitoring website FlightAware showed no operational problems in Las Vegas Wednesday or Thursday as a result of the protests.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
TikTok star shows the world her life as Henderson golf course cart girl
TikTok star shows the world her life as Henderson golf course cart girl
2
This Mexican restaurant moved off Strip after 10 years. Its new location is closing after 16 months.
This Mexican restaurant moved off Strip after 10 years. Its new location is closing after 16 months.
3
Raiders report: Team loses gamble on linebacker prospect
Raiders report: Team loses gamble on linebacker prospect
4
CARTOONS: What politicians from both parties fail to do
CARTOONS: What politicians from both parties fail to do
5
Raiders lose young LB to Seahawks
Raiders lose young LB to Seahawks
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An artist rendering shows what Brightline West's planned Las Vegas high-speed train station wil ...
LV-to-LA rail project: What you need to know
By / RJ

Brightline West’s rail line connecting Las Vegas to Los Angeles is hoping to start contruction by the end of the year. Here’s a few facts to get you caught up on the project’s happenings.

More stories
Las Vegas airport’s runways are all open again. Here’s why
Las Vegas airport’s runways are all open again. Here’s why
Las Vegas airport saw third-highest monthly total ever for passengers
Las Vegas airport saw third-highest monthly total ever for passengers
Top priority: Las Vegas pursuing nonstop flights to Tokyo
Top priority: Las Vegas pursuing nonstop flights to Tokyo
More than 300K to say goodbye to summer vacation in Las Vegas
More than 300K to say goodbye to summer vacation in Las Vegas
Here’s what you should do if your flight is delayed
Here’s what you should do if your flight is delayed
Teachers union says CCSD suit to prevent strike is premature
Teachers union says CCSD suit to prevent strike is premature