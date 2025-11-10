Flight cancellations, delays grow at Las Vegas airport Monday

Nearly a quarter of Monday’s flights were cancelled or delayed at Harry Reid International Airport on the day after a breakthrough to end the government shutdown.

People wait in line at the Southwest ticket desk at Harry Reid International Airport Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Travelers wait for baggage at Harry Reid International Airport Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Nearly a quarter of Monday morning’s scheduled flights to and from Harry Reid International Airport were delayed or cancelled.

The day after Senate leaders secured the vote to end a government shutdown provided no relief at Reid, which saw more delays than many of its western counterparts.

FlightAware, which tracks aviation worldwide, at midmorning reported 58 cancellations and 338 delays at Reid. Of those, 27 cancellations and 193 delays occurred on Southwest Airlines flights, the busiest commercial carrier at the Las Vegas airport.

