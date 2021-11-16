‘Forever Happens Here’ campaign encourages couples to tie the knot in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has launched a marketing campaign to encourage couples looking for a wedding destination to say “I do” in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has launched a marketing campaign to encourage couples looking for a wedding destination to say “I do” in Las Vegas.

The campaign, titled “Forever Happens Here,” highlights wedding venues and unique experiences couples can have if they choose to marry in Las Vegas.

H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing at Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said Las Vegas is known as the wedding capital of the world.

“Forever Happens Here reaches the next generation of couples and demonstrates the endless possibilities that can be tailored to create a celebration that is as unique as they are,” Brunelle said in a Monday release announcing the campaign.

The campaign, which will run online and through social media, will lead up to Clark County issuing its 5 millionth wedding license in 2022. The momentous occasion is expected to be marked with giveaways, events and a scavenger hunt for tourists and locals.

The campaign is the result of a partnership of the Clark County clerk’s office, the LVCVA and the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re thrilled for this new campaign as forever truly does happen here,” said County Clerk Lynn Goya. “We marry more destination wedding couples each year than anywhere else in the world and have so many amazing love stories to share. As we enter into our 5 millionth marriage license celebration, this campaign rings more true than ever.”

The county’s Marriage License Bureau issued 56,331 marriage licenses in 2020, compared with 73,143 licenses in 2019. And the industry expects a quick recovery, thanks to a number of special events and branded activities.

During its annual State of the Wedding Industry event in August, Goya said that if the bureau continues to average more than 6,000 marriage licenses a month, it will be “on a path to an increase for the first time in 20 years, other than the LVCVA’s ‘What Happens Here Stays Here’ (campaign) and the two years after same-sex couples were issued (licenses).”

