65°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Tourism

Former self-driving car exec named president of MSG Sphere

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2022 - 4:49 pm
 
MSG Sphere President Lucas Watson. (Courtesy MSG Entertainment)
MSG Sphere President Lucas Watson. (Courtesy MSG Entertainment)

A former senior vice president of a self-driving car technology company has been appointed president of MSG Sphere, the Madison Square Garden Entertainment subsidiary building the MSG Sphere at The Venetian.

Lucas Watson, a former executive with San Francisco-based Cruise, will drive various aspects of MSG Sphere’s commercial strategy, including go-to-market planning and bookings, featuring a wide range of “only in Sphere” attractions, residencies, conventions and product launches.

He is expected to work closely with colleagues across MSG Entertainment in various aspects of MSG Sphere development, including technology, content, sponsorship and hospitality, to build the business.

Watson will join the company March 28, be based in Burbank, California, and report to James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment.

“Throughout my career I have focused on building world-class brands and scaling emerging companies with disruptive technologies to deliver growth,” Watson said in a release. “The opportunity to revolutionize entertainment with MSG Sphere is thrilling. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the company to bring this first-of-its-kind venue to life.”

MSG Entertainment has said the $1.9 billion, 17,500-seat entertainment venue being built just east of The Venetian Expo would open in late 2023.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

star-nursery-2
MOST READ
1
A’s offer on another Las Vegas site, have setback in Oakland
A’s offer on another Las Vegas site, have setback in Oakland
2
Spirit Airlines to launch new nonstop service to 3 western cities
Spirit Airlines to launch new nonstop service to 3 western cities
3
Raider Image clearance sale set at Allegiant Stadium
Raider Image clearance sale set at Allegiant Stadium
4
Illinois man hits $1M jackpot at Strip casino
Illinois man hits $1M jackpot at Strip casino
5
Man shot by police ordered out of courtroom after shouting expletives
Man shot by police ordered out of courtroom after shouting expletives
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST