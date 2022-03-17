Former self-driving car exec named president of MSG Sphere

Former Cruise senior vice president Lucas Watson will develop various aspects of MSG Sphere’s commercial strategy when he arrives with the company later this month.

MSG Sphere President Lucas Watson. (Courtesy MSG Entertainment)

A former senior vice president of a self-driving car technology company has been appointed president of MSG Sphere, the Madison Square Garden Entertainment subsidiary building the MSG Sphere at The Venetian.

Lucas Watson, a former executive with San Francisco-based Cruise, will drive various aspects of MSG Sphere’s commercial strategy, including go-to-market planning and bookings, featuring a wide range of “only in Sphere” attractions, residencies, conventions and product launches.

He is expected to work closely with colleagues across MSG Entertainment in various aspects of MSG Sphere development, including technology, content, sponsorship and hospitality, to build the business.

Watson will join the company March 28, be based in Burbank, California, and report to James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment.

“Throughout my career I have focused on building world-class brands and scaling emerging companies with disruptive technologies to deliver growth,” Watson said in a release. “The opportunity to revolutionize entertainment with MSG Sphere is thrilling. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the company to bring this first-of-its-kind venue to life.”

MSG Entertainment has said the $1.9 billion, 17,500-seat entertainment venue being built just east of The Venetian Expo would open in late 2023.

