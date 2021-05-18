Four ad agencies make pitch to land LVCVA account

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Marketing Committee spent all day Monday hearing pitches from four agencies on how to promote the city in future months.

Andre Gray, executive creative director for Grey Group, an advertising and marketing agency, pitches a presentation to the Las Vegas Convention Authority committee at their monthly board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall in Las Vegas, Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Andre Gray, executive creative director for Grey Group, an advertising and marketing agency, pitches a presentation to the Las Vegas Convention Authority committee at their monthly board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall in Las Vegas, Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Examples in a presentation by Grey Group, an advertising and marketing agency, in their pitch to the Las Vegas Convention Authority committee at their monthly board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall in Las Vegas, Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Four high-powered advertising agencies on Monday pitched how they would promote Las Vegas to a seven-member marketing committee that’s expected to recommend which one should be the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s advertising agency of record.

A final decision on what agency or combination of agencies would best serve Las Vegas won’t be made until June or July.

Worth hundreds of millions of dollars over the life of the contract, the LVCVA’s advertising agency of record agreement is one of the most coveted government contracts in Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas-based R&R Partners — one of the four finalists making presentations to the marketing committee on Monday — has held the contract for decades and is the current agency of record.

Other companies making pitches Monday:

— New York-based Grey Global Advertising, an agency owned by Great Britain’s WPP Plc., a multinational communications, advertising, public relations, technology and commerce holding company headquartered in London. Its clients include Kellogg’s, Bank of America, Volvo and Microsoft.

— New York-based Havas Creative, the agency behind the Dos Equis “Most Interesting Man in the World” campaign. A subsidiary of a French advertising agency, it is one of the largest integrated marketing communications agencies in the world, made up of 316 offices in 75 countries. The firm provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services.

— Austin, Texas-based GSD&M, which developed Texas’ “It’s a Whole Other Country,” and “Don’t Mess with Texas” and the Southwest Airlines’ “Wanna Get Away?” campaigns. It also has worked with Capital One, Dodge, Jeep and Hilton.

