Fremont Street Experience hooks candidates for SlotZilla jobs

Tony Cox of Las Vegas is offered a job by Lynn Commisso after riding the zip line during a Slotzilla hiring event at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, May 27, 2021. Applicants were interviewed on the ride deck pad of Slotzilla, then rode the zip line where they found out at the end if they have been hired. Both were offered jobs as ride operators. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

It was a hiring process unlike any other: Go through an interview, take flight on a zip line and see if you get the job.

Fremont Street Experience held a hiring event Thursday afternoon for its SlotZilla zip line attraction where prospective job applicants were interviewed on the launch deck.

After the interview, applicants took a zip line 1,700 feet along the Fremont Street Experience canopy at 11 stories high to the other end. Only then did job applicants learn minutes later if they would be extended an employment offer.

SlotZilla’s so-called “fly-in interview” had never been done before.

“It’s the world’s first of its kind,” Andrew Simon, CEO of the Fremont Street Experience, told the Review-Journal.

For some locals who applied, the hiring process was a thrill: Some applicants said they were more nervous about taking the plunge on the zip line than actually participating in the actual interview.

Billy Hill, 50, of Henderson, was among the dozens of job applicants who showed up. Hill, who retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 21 years, said the SlotZilla opening for ride operators offered a perfect position for him to “stay busy.”

It also gives Hill a chance to interact with guests as many vaccinated Americans look to vacation hotspots this summer, like Las Vegas. Hill said he hopes to see crowds and concerts back in the city. “With everything (opening) up, it means there’s an end to everything (pandemic-related), hopefully, and everything gets back to normal and Vegas gets back to Vegas,” he said.

Hill learned he landed the ride operator job after taking the speedy trip along the zip line. The experience, he said, was unlike any other. “I’ve never had an interview like this before,” he said.

Simon, of Fremont Street Experience, said it took some time for him to think about elevating the hiring experience, but ultimately, he took a page from Circa casino owner Derek Stevens’ playbook.

“(The idea) came about a month or two ago, I was sitting here going, ‘What can we do to be competitive while everybody’s trying to get jobs in the city,’ and Circa – my friends over here with Mr. Derek Stevens – had drive-in interviews,” Simon said Thursday. Circa held drive-thru job interviews at sister property Golden Gate Casino throughout April.

“I was like we’re going to have fly-in interviews and up Derek by one step, my good old buddy over here. I wanted to do something a little bit crazier here at Fremont and give people a $60 free ride on the zip line and find out if they got a job in 1-2-3,” he added.

Having applicants ride the zip line also gave future ride operators a chance to see first-hand what the job entails. Simon said the company is looking to fill 30 full-time positions for SlotZilla, buoyed by strong demand for the ride ahead of the summer season.

“We’re already seeing it,” Simon said of SlotZilla’s demand. “As we get ready to open up to 100 percent on June 1 and with capacity restrictions gone, we wanted to staff up because it’s crowded … We want to hire up and be ready and also find great people, so we’re only going to hire if you’re great. But that said, we have the demand and the ability to keep hiring.”

Additionally, the company is offering a $2,000 bonus in which applicants who take a ride operator position will receive $500 per quarter.

Nationwide, companies have added new incentives, bumped up base wages, salaries, and bonuses to woo new employees back to the workforce.

“We’re doing what we can, just like every other employer in town, trying to attract people to come here and join this great team that we have,” said Simon.

Readers can search and apply for open jobs at Fremont Street Experience at VegasExperience.com.

