Frontier adding 11 flights to four destinations from Las Vegas

The Denver-based discount airline, now the fifth busiest at Harry Reid International Airport, is adding flights to Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Milwukee and Memphis.

Red carpet rolled out in the dust of 40th National Finals Rodeo

A ground crew member directs a plane back from a gate near a Frontier Airlines jet at Harry Reid International Airport Friday, December 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denver-based Frontier Airlines is adding 11 weekly nonstop round trips from Las Vegas, some of them seasonal, to and from four destinations in March, the company announced Thursday.

For a limited time, Frontier will fly three times a week from Las Vegas to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport beginning March 6; and three times a week to and from Indianapolis International Airport and three times a week to and from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Wisconsin, both beginning March 24.

Frontier also will start twice-weekly service to and from Memphis International Airport in Tennessee beginning March 8.

The airline will start service to Memphis with $49 introductory one-way fares, to Milwaukee with $89 introductory one-way fares and to Minneapolis and Indianapolis with $69 introductory one-way fares.

The Las Vegas expansion is part of Frontier’s bid to launch 23 new routes at 24 North American airports in advance of spring break.

“As we look ahead to 2026, there’s a lot to be excited about — from our expanding network to the introduction of our new first-class seats and more — and we’re thrilled to kick things off with the announcement of these new routes, giving travelers even more affordable options as they plan their spring breaks next year,” Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier, said in a release.

Frontier is now Reid’s fifth busiest commercial air carrier, flying 3.2 million passengers to and from Las Vegas through October 2025.

Las Vegas is now Frontier’s third-busiest station behind Denver and Orlando, Florida, and flies its routes with twin-engine Airbus A320 jets.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.