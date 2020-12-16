Frontier adding 6 nonstop destinations to Las Vegas service

Frontier Airlines will add six nonstop routes from Las Vegas to U.S. and Mexico destinations starting in March.

A Frontier Airlines flight departs McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, June 26, 2019. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Denver-based company said twice-a-week flights will service El Paso, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City; Los Cabos, Mexico; and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“We’re excited to announce six new routes and expand our already robust service in Las Vegas,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We have made a very strong commitment to Las Vegas, which is one of our largest bases, and continue to build on our partnership with the Entertainment Capital of the World through the addition of new service.”

Service to El Paso and Little Rock will begin March 11 with Oklahoma City and Wichita service starting March 12. Flights to Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos will behind March 25 and 26, respectively.

The low-cost airline is offering introductory fares as low as $29 for initial flights, which are available now at FlyFrontier.com.

