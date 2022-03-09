Frontier adding new flights from Las Vegas, including to 2 Mexico cities

Frontier Airlines is again bolstering its Las Vegas service by adding nonstop flights to a pair of Mexico destinations and one to New Mexico.

Frontier Airlines Vice President of Marketing Tyri Squyres, left, and Harry Reid International Airport Chief Marketing Officer Chris Jones, unveil two new Frontier Airlines destinations in Mexico during a press conference at Harry Reid International Airport’s Terminal 3 in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Frontier Airlines plane lands at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The ultra-low fare carrier is launching the new routes from Harry Reid International Airport to Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico, beginning in May and June respectively, and to Albuquerque, New Mexico, also in May, the airline announced Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to announce the start of service from Harry Reid International Airport to Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico, further expanding our international offering as the only U.S. carrier providing nonstop international service from LAS,” Tyri Squyres, Frontier’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “In addition to these new routes, we are also increasing our frequency of flights to Los Cabos (Mexico) to four times weekly.”

The airline is kicking off the new flight service by offering limited fares as low as $29 one way.

Frontier is the fastest growing airline from Reid airport since 2019 and offers 55 nonstop destinations from Las Vegas. The carrier was also the only major airline to see growth between pre-pandemic 2019 and 2021 at Reid. Frontier was the third busiest carrier out of Las Vegas’ airport last year, serving 420,973 passengers, a 26 percent increase over the 355,080 travelers served in 2019.

“Frontier is a valuable partner in ensuring more travelers have access to the endless allures of Las Vegas, a trend these new routes continue,” Reid airport spokesman Chris Jones said in a statement. “Air travel from Mexico has been strong, presenting U.S.-based carriers an opportunity to meet the demand by expanding their networks outside the United States. Whether traveling for business or leisure, these additional options from Guadalajara and Monterrey are a positive for air service in Las Vegas.”

