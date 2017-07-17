Frontier launches Las Vegas-Indianapolis flights

Frontier Airlines launched its first nonstop flight connecting Las Vegas and Indianapolis International Airport three days a week, airline officials said Sunday.

A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis the runway at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The nonstop Frontier flights are scheduled to depart Indianapolis at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, while trips from McCarran International Airport will usually depart in the early morning, airline officials said.

By August, Frontier will fly to 24 cities with 157 weekly departures from Las Vegas.

The move comes as Frontier announced plans in May to eventually open a new crew base at McCarran as a way to expand its presence in Las Vegas, improve operational reliability and potentially create new local jobs by the end of 2018.

