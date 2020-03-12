Frontier offers 90 percent off flights amid coronavirus scare

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines is offering 90 percent off flights to more than 100 destinations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including Las Vegas.

A Frontier airlines flight departs for takeoff at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the midst of airlines cutting back flight service because of ongoing new coronavirus concerns, Frontier Airlines airlines is offering 90 percent off flights.

Low-fare carrier Frontier is offering the mega discount on fares to almost all of its more than 100 destinations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City, and Orlando. The offer includes two million seats that are on sale across Frontier’s network. Only flights between Denver and Orlando and Pensacola, Florida, are omitted from the sale.

The sale is good for travel Monday through Thursday and Saturday through April 22. Some blackout dates apply.

Frontier’s sale occurs as American Airlines and Delta Air Lines announced they have cut routes amid passenger volume decreases as more and more Americans opt not to travel during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 90 percent off sale is available until 8:59 p.m. Pacific standard time Monday.

To utilize the offer customers must enter the promotion code SAVE90 at the time of booking on Frontier’s website.

Frontier is also joining other airlines, such as Allegiant, in offering passengers the ability to change flight plans at no charge. Frontier is allowing travelers who booked flights issued March 10 through March 31, to make a one-time change to their itinerary without a change/cancel fee by contacting Frontier at 801-401-9000.

Frontier doesn’t charge change fees on changes made 60 days or more before departure.

