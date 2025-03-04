68°F
Frontier to begin flights in June from Las Vegas to this airport










By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2025 - 2:12 pm
 

Frontier Airlines will launch flights from Las Vegas to an airport near Seattle beginning in June.

The Denver-based commercial air carrier will fly three days a week to Paine Field near Everett, Washington, starting June 2. Flights, which run about 2½ hours, will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with departures from Harry Reid International Airport at 10:26 a.m., and return flights from Paine at 1:59 p.m.

The airline’s new flights are part of an expansion into Paine Field that also will include nonstop flights to and from Phoenix and Denver.

Frontier, Reid’s sixth busiest commercial carrier in 2024, is introducing the new route with a limited number of $29 one-way fares.

Frontier will compete with Alaska Airlines, which has 11 round trips a week between Las Vegas and Paine Field. Las Vegas is Alaska’s second busiest route from Paine Field behind Phoenix, carrying more than 44,000 passengers between August 2023 and September 2024.

Paine Field, once used by Boeing for flights of new aircraft built in Everett, is an alternative airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport about 40 miles away.

Five airlines, including Frontier, fly 110 weekly nonstop round trips between Reid International and Seattle-Tacoma, commonly referred to as Sea-Tac.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

