Frontier to begin Vegas-Burbank nonstop flights

Travelers now have one more option for flying between Southern Nevada and Southern California with Frontier Airlines launching nonstop service between Las Vegas and Burbank.

A Frontier Airlines plane lands at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Frontier announced Thursday that daily flights between McCarran International Airport and Hollywood Burbank Airport would begin July 15.

“We’re excited to add Hollywood Burbank Airport to our route map with nonstop Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix flights this summer,” Josh Flyr, Frontier’s vice president of network and operational design, said in a statement. “Frontier offers a robust flight schedule in Southern California and the addition of Burbank will provide an even more convenient and easy to use option for many in the region seeking affordable fares and friendly service to a variety of popular destinations.”

The service will offer special introductory fares starting at $19 one wayon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Along with Las Vegas, the airline also announced service between Burbank and Phoenix and Denver, all beginning on July 15.

“We welcome Frontier Airlines and the services they’re launching at BUR just as leisure travel starts to ramp up again,” said Frank R. Miller, executive director of Hollywood Burbank Airport in a statement. “Our customers now have more choices, adding to the convenience of Hollywood Burbank Airport.”

