Frontier to launch 7 new routes out of Las Vegas

A Frontier Airlines flight passes in front of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on approach to McCarran International Airport on Friday, June 3, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Local fans of Frontier Airlines will have seven more destinations to choose from starting this fall.

The low-cost airline announced new nonstop routes to and from McCarran International Airport for Reno; Los Angeles; Miami; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix; Seattle; and Santa Ana, California.

Introductory fares as low as $29 will be offered.

The daily routes will be to and from Phoenix (starting Sept. 6); Los Angeles and Miami (Sept. 10) and Santa Ana (Nov. 14).

The routes for Portland, Reno and Seattle will fly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays beginning Nov. 14.

“This expansion highlights our commitment to ‘Low Fares Done Right,’ allowing people to fly and fly more often to exciting destinations,” Josh Flyr, vice president of network/revenue for Frontier, said in a statement.

Frontier offers al la carte service, allowing customers the ability to customize travel to fit their needs and budget.

