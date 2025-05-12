FTC’s ‘junk fee’ rules take effect on resort, ticket pricing

The Federal Trade Commission’s bipartisan “junk fee” rules took effect Monday giving consumers new protections against fees in short-term lodging and the live-event ticketing.

While the new rules don’t prohibit hated resort fees or handling fees when buying sports or concert tickets, they order full disclosure of total pricing and prohibit bait-and-switch tactics that draw consumers in only to tack on unexpected fees that jack up the total price.

“This rulemaking is one piece of a broader commission effort to combat junk fees,” FTC Commissioner Lina Khan said when the rule was approved in December. “In the last three years, the commission has taken enforcement action against unfair and deceptive fees at a staggering pace —securing hundreds of millions of dollars in relief for Americans who were saddled with junk fees. The commission’s law enforcement actions have spanned a broad swath of the economy, touching on everyday expenses in areas like personal finances, phone services, healthcare, automobiles, housing and funeral services.”

But where it will affect Southern Nevada the most is in the lodging industry, where most resorts tack on resort fees of up to $60 a night to pay for features most guests assumed were a part of rental – things like the use of WiFi or a fitness room.

The rule also orders full disclosure of processing fees for tickets to live-performance events.

Khan said the commission launched efforts to illuminate junk fees in 2022 and held a series of hearings to establish the rules. The commission’s proposed rule in 2023 elicited more than 60,000 public comments, with people recounting their experience navigating junk fees in areas ranging from residential leasing and car rentals to carpet cleaners and payday lending.

Commissioners voted 4-1 on Dec. 17 to implement the rules after 120 days. That resulted in Monday’s startup.

Under terms of the rules, advertised prices will include all mandatory fees, with few exceptions. Businesses must tell the truth about the total price of live-event tickets and short-term lodging. They also must disclose how much the fees are, what they’re used for and whether they are refundable. Violators can be held liable for consumer redress and civil penalties.

There are three categories of charges that don’t have to be disclosed: government charges, shipping charges and fees or charges for optional ancillary goods or services that people choose to add to the transaction.

The new rules also apply to short-term rentals, such as those provided by Airbnb and VRBO.

