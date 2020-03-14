Furloughs, layoffs hit MGM Resorts; Ohio property to close tonight

MGM Resorts International told employees Friday night that significant furloughs and layoffs will begin at properties effective next week and that 150 food and beverage outlets will be closed.

A statue of the MGM lion sits inside a boxing ring at the MGM Grand lobby

A letter to the company’s workforce from MGM President and Chief Operating Officer Bill Hornbuckle, obtained by the Review-Journal, also said MGM on Friday night will temporarily close its MGM Northfield Park property in Ohio.

Employees affected by the furloughs and layoffs will retain their benefits through June 30, according to the letter.

“Some areas of our business operations have already begun layoffs in areas most immediately impacted by the slowdown in demand. These decisions are never made lightly, and we deeply regret the hardship it will place on these individuals and their families,” Hornbuckle wrote in the letter.

“We are now learning that several of our employees have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, and we expect that there will be more in the coming days. Please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers. Their co-workers and those individuals who have had close prolonged contact have been notified. We are working with the health district to address these cases as quickly as we can,” the letter said.

A front-desk worker at Aria, who declined to provide a name to keep their job, said the vast majority of workers in the department have had their jobs put on hiatus.

Employees who have had hours cut completely were told by management to file for unemployment and apply for food stamps, the employee said.

The employee said their Sunday shift was cut, and they are not scheduled to work after this week.

Other anonymous sources told the Review-Journal large amounts of front desk workers at the Mirage, bellmen at Bellagio and housekeeping staff at New York-New York are also facing layoffs.

Spokespeople for MGM Resorts International did not respond to requests for comment.

