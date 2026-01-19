Game over for Atari-themed hotel in Las Vegas

The planned hotel chain is still moving forward with its Phoenix location, which is slated to open in 2028.

It’s game over for an Atari Hotel in Las Vegas

A representative for the game-themed hotel confirmed on Friday plans for the property are dead. The planned hotel chain is still moving forward with its Phoenix location, which is slated to open in 2028.

“In late 2020 and into 2021, we explored developing a location in Las Vegas, but the deal didn’t come to fruition,” said a representative from Atari Hotels. “We are not actively pursuing a project in Las Vegas at this time.”

The representative said they are still exploring different markets.

Plans were first teased in January 2020 when Atari announced a licensing agreement with the developers to open a chain of hotels in eight U.S. cities, including Las Vegas; Denver; San Francisco; San Jose, California; Seattle; Chicago; and Austin, Texas. It was followed up later that year with the unveiling of project renderings from architecture firm Gensler for the Southern Nevada outpost.

Founded in 1972, Atari owns or manages more than 200 games and franchises, including Centipede and Pong.

Plans for the Las Vegas hotel included around 400 rooms, including an e-sport studio, an Atari gaming playground, meeting and event space, restaurants, bars and a movie theater. The developers were looking to secure 5 to 7 acres near the Strip and open at the end of 2022, which never happened.

While COVID-19 delayed development, in 2024 developers confirmed to the Review-Journal they were in talks for potential sites. As of today, plans are dead.

The situation may seem all too familiar for Vegas locals, with developers pitching big plans and never following through.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.