Geek out, Las Vegas: Study says you’re the second-nerdiest US city
The study found that Las Vegas was the best city for video arcades. The most popular “nerdy meet up” event? Book clubs. There are 13 here in the next three months.
What single attribute would you say Las Vegas is most known for?
More than 400 casinos at which to gamble? The most hotel rooms of any spot in the world? An adult theme park where you can do almost anything?
How about being a hot spot for “nerds”?
Las Vegas ranks as the second-nerdiest city in America, according to research done by Solitaire Bliss when it analyzed businesses on Google and Meetup.com, according to a news release.
“Whether you want to learn about magic like Harry Potter or be a chess champion like Beth Harmon on The Queen’s Gambit, we’ve found the best cities for nerdy Americans,” stated the release.
Las Vegas has 31 video arcades, making it the best city for those interested in them.
There are 16 GameStops, making it the third-best city for gamers.
Vegas has five board game clubs, making it the best city for board game enthusiasts.
The most popular “nerdy meet up” event in Las Vegas? Book clubs. There are 13 taking place in the next 3 months.
Chicago ranked at the top, with Houston falling behind Las Vegas. Los Angeles and San Antonio rounded out the top five “nerdiest” cities.
