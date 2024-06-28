105°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Geek out, Las Vegas: Study says you’re the second-nerdiest US city

Steve Stephens works on a lego build at the Millenium Fandom Bar “Bricks n’ Booze ...
Steve Stephens works on a lego build at the Millenium Fandom Bar “Bricks n’ Booze” night on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Julia Wang, left, faces Timi Guo in a chess game before their lesson at Bridgeopolis on Tuesday ...
Julia Wang, left, faces Timi Guo in a chess game before their lesson at Bridgeopolis on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Hogwarts acceptance letter from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” is seen ...
A Hogwarts acceptance letter from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” is seen during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Tourists walk along the Strip, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Veg ...
Fourth of July could bring 332K visitors to Vegas
LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill delivers a presentation during the monthly meeting of the LV ...
LVCVA leader could get raise, $190K bonus
The Lexi Hotel on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Re ...
Vegas cannabis-friendly hotel on the market
Passengers arrive at Terminal-1 of Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, May 24, 2024, in ...
Las Vegas airport sees big increase in international travelers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2024 - 4:07 pm
 
Updated June 28, 2024 - 4:40 pm

What single attribute would you say Las Vegas is most known for?

More than 400 casinos at which to gamble? The most hotel rooms of any spot in the world? An adult theme park where you can do almost anything?

How about being a hot spot for “nerds”?

Las Vegas ranks as the second-nerdiest city in America, according to research done by Solitaire Bliss when it analyzed businesses on Google and Meetup.com, according to a news release.

“Whether you want to learn about magic like Harry Potter or be a chess champion like Beth Harmon on The Queen’s Gambit, we’ve found the best cities for nerdy Americans,” stated the release.

Las Vegas has 31 video arcades, making it the best city for those interested in them.

There are 16 GameStops, making it the third-best city for gamers.

Vegas has five board game clubs, making it the best city for board game enthusiasts.

The most popular “nerdy meet up” event in Las Vegas? Book clubs. There are 13 taking place in the next 3 months.

Chicago ranked at the top, with Houston falling behind Las Vegas. Los Angeles and San Antonio rounded out the top five “nerdiest” cities.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Hotel, apartment project in southwest Vegas to use AI for premium services
recommend 2
110 in early June? It may happen in Las Vegas as heat wave arrives
recommend 3
Las Vegas heat forecast likely to bake June into weather history
recommend 4
Say hello to 111: Early June heat wave breaks records in Las Vegas
recommend 5
Record-tying high of 104 to end May just a taste of next week
recommend 6
Henderson, Summerlin see some showers as monsoon season nears