Grounding 737 MAX 8 jets would have minimal affect at McCarran

With concerns spreading worldwide about the use of Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 jets after a pair of deadly incidents in recent months, carriers servicing Las Vegas’ airport continue to operate their individual fleets of the plane.

Nearly 40 airlines have grounded their fleets of the 737 MAX 8 jets across the world — representing almost two-thirds of the global fleet — on the heels of a crash of one of the jets Sunday in Ethiopia, which killed all 157 people on board. North American carriers have yet to follow suit.

The three North American carriers serving McCarran International Airport that operate the MAX 8 jets all relayed similar messages Tuesday, stating that they’ll continue to operate their fleets of the plane, as they continue to monitor the ongoing investigation into Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

They all said they value safety as a top priority, and they have full confidence in the performance of the Max 8 jet.

Southwest Airlines has 34 of the MAX 8 jets in its fleet, while American Airlines has 24 and WestJet features 13.

Of McCarran airport’s roughly 15,500 flights scheduled for March, about 2 percent of those feature the MAX 8 jet, according to airport spokesman Chris Jones.

If something would cause the three airlines to change their tune and ground their MAX 8 jets, Jones said McCarran wouldn’t see a major disruption.

“It’s not a massive piece of the day-to-day, in-and-out at McCarran, but obviously we want everybody to be safe and we want the situation to be resolved,” he said. “If there were to be something coming down the line if they felt that aircraft was not able to operate, it would be an impact but not a huge impact in terms of volume.”

The 737 Max is the newest version of the 737, the best-selling airliner ever.

The plane suffered its first fatal accident in October when a 737 Max 8 operated by Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea, killing 189 people.

