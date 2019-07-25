Grounding of MAX jets leads Southwest to exit Newark airport

Southwest Airlines will withdraw from Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, in November and consolidate its New York operations at LaGuardia Airport.

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif., March 23, 2019. (Matt Hartman/AP, File)

The move is a part of the airline’s response to the continued grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 jets, the next-generation version of the only aircraft type Southwest uses.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the twin-engine jet on March 13, shortly after MAX jet crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people.

Southwest, the busiest commercial air carrier operating at McCarran International Airport, flies no nonstop routes from Las Vegas to Newark on its current schedule. Operational restrictions at LaGuardia prevent Southwest from offering nonstop service there from Las Vegas.

United Airlines dominates the Las Vegas-Newark route with six round trips a day and Spirit Airlines offers one daily round trip.

The grounding of the MAX jets and high summer demand indirectly resulted in a profitable quarter for the Dallas-based airline.

The company reported record second-quarter earnings per share of $1.37, beating Wall Street analyst estimates by 2 cents.

For the quarter that ended June 30, Southwest reported net income of $741 million on revenue of $5.909 billion, compared with $733 million on revenue of $5.742 billion in the second quarter of 2018.

“Strong customer demand, combined with the MAX-related flight schedule adjustments, drove our load factor to an all-time quarterly high 86.4 percent,” Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said in a release announcing second-quarter earnings. “Our revenue management capabilities implemented in 2018 also continue to deliver year-over-year benefits. Looking ahead to third quarter 2019, we are expecting another strong year-over-year unit revenue performance.”

Kelly also said passenger counts at Newark weren’t meeting the company’s expectations.

Southwest, Boeing’s largest MAX jet customer, also confirmed that it will continue schedule adjustments as a result of the grounding through January.

