Guest Services hospitality company buys Lake Mead Mohave Adventures

Hospitality management company Guest Services has purchased a host of destinations — including marinas, RV villages and river operations — in the Lake Mead National Recreation area.

(Lake Mead Mohave Adventures via Facebook)

These sites all operate under the name Lake Mead Mohave Adventures.

Guest Services’ portfolio now includes the Colorado River’s Black Canyon National Water Trail; the Cottonwood Cover Resort and Marina on the shoreline of Lake Mohave; the Echo Bay RV Park on the north end of Lake Mead; the Lake Mead RV Park and its 115 campsites at Boulder Beach; and the Willow Beach Marina and Campground.

After this spring, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures is set to include the Callville Bay Marina and the Temple Bar Resort and Marina on eastern Lake Mead, which includes a full-service marina, restaurant, convenience store, motel, fishing cabins, dry storage, ski boat rentals and RV sites.

“Lake Mead Mohave Adventures destinations represent exciting additions to our portfolio,” said Barry Trice, Guest Services’ vice president of hospitality, in a Wednesday press release. “We are committed to stewardship of the lakes and the surrounding, breathtaking landscape — all while delivering an extraordinary outdoor recreation experience for our visitors.”

All destinations operate year-round, according to the release.

