Hail a ride to California: LV-to-LA chauffeur service launches

Chauffeur service company Blacklane announced it would be offering rides to travelers between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Vehicles head south on Interstate 15 out of Las Vegas near the Nevada-California border in November 2022. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Those traveling between Las Vegas and Los Angeles now have the option to hail a professionally chauffeured ride.

Chauffeur service company Blacklane announced Tuesday a new service between Southern Nevada and Southern California, describing it as an “alternative to short-haul flights.”

“Blacklane continues to accelerate to reach its growth goals by successfully combining highly personalized services with advanced technology platforms,” Jens Wohltorf, co-founder and CEO of Blacklane, said in a statement. “We are strategically investing in important and popular long-distance routes across several markets to diversify our business model and expand into new sectors.”

The addition of the Las Vegas-to-L.A. service brings Blacklane to 129 routes worldwide.

The rides feature fixed fares that include taxes, tolls and tips, offering transparency during the purchasing process. Customers can book a time that fits their travel plans and the city-to-city service offers door-to-door service.

The service comes at a fairly hefty price. On Blacklane’s website, the Review-Journal on Tuesday reviewed what a one-way trip from the newspaper’s office near downtown Las Vegas to the DoubleTree Hilton in downtown Los Angeles would be.

The four-hour, 270-mile ride would cost a customer $955 via Blacklane’s business class (Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Cadillac XTS or similar vehicle); $1,025 in a business van/SUV (Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Chevrolet Suburban, Cadillac Escalade, Toyota Alphard or similar vehicle); and $1,000 in first class in a Mercedes-Benz EQS, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8 or similar vehicle.

The business class and first class offerings allow up to three people and two bags each ride, while the business van/SUV service seats up to five passengers and five bags.

In comparison, a round-trip flight between Las Vegas and Los Angeles Tuesday morning was listed at $214 for the 1 hour and 15 minute flight. Taking a Lyft from LAX to the DoubleTree was listed at $36.96 on Tuesday morning, making for a grand total trip cost of $250.96.

Adding to their city-to-city service is part of Blacklane’s continued expansion, which includes intercity travel, airport transfer service and on-demand ride service.

“We have seen immense growth and demand for Blacklane in the United States,” Kyle Fackler, head of market management for the Americas at Blacklane, said in a statement. “While we’re available in major cities throughout the country, we’re thrilled to expand our offerings to new cities and better serve our travelers.”

