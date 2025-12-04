Handful of rodeo events canceled due to equine herpes virus

While National Finals Rodeo participants are wary of the equine herpes virus that has spread nationwide, only a handful of separate events were canceled.

Cade Smith of Sidney Iowa feeds rough stock in the temporary home for National Finals Rodeo livestock at the intramural fields on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. The 10-day event starts Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

While some individual events associated with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo have been canceled and some rodeo participants are staying away, the equine herpes virus that has spread across the country and even canceled some rodeos in Texas won’t have a big effect here.

Rodeo participants are taking extra precautions, protecting their horses and staying wary of the disease as they gather for the 40th anniversary of NFR that opens Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus.

Equine herpesvirus 1, known as EVH-1, has various symptoms and the effects on horses can vary. They include respiratory issues, fever, nasal discharge, lack of coordination, stumbling and difficulty urinating and reproductive problems, including abortions in pregnant mares.

Three-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion Shad Mayfield of Clovis, New Mexico, said he’s taking extra precautions with his horses in his bid to win another tie-down roping championship in Las Vegas.

“When it first came about, I was worried for my horses,” Mayfield said at a National Finals Rodeo kickoff event at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday.

“I’m going to take full precaution of my horses,” he said. “They’re family to me and they’re irreplaceable. But as it (the disease) kind of progressed and talking with the NFR and everyone, they did a great job making sure our horses are safe.”

The spread of EVH-1 has canceled some events, particularly at Southpoint’s equestrian arena.

“I canceled three of my events,” said Southpoint owner Michael Gaughan. “In team roping, out of about 5,000 teams, we (the rodeo industry) lost 100 so far.”

Organizers are aware of preventing the spread of the disease during large gatherings, such as rodeos.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, who also chairs the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, one of the big supporters of the National Finals Rodeo, said experts have gathered and discussed the disease and how to prevent its spread.

“I think that there is a very strong sense that we’ve taken all of the precautionary measures we can take and that those precautionary measures will be adequate to take care of exposure,” Gibson said. “I mean, as big a deal as one rodeo is, it’s not worth spreading a virus that would take down these incredible animals. They’re athletes in their own right.”

Derek Stevens, who has corralled much of the visitation business with his resorts in downtown Las Vegas, said he has experienced no cancellations at Circa, where his property is hosting team ropers.

“I can tell you at Circa, the D and the Golden Gate, we haven’t had any cancellations,” Stevens said. “We’ve been a little oversold, so for our team, it could be kind of a relief.”

Rodeo sponsors are not averse to canceling or delaying rodeo performances in the face of tragedy.

In 2023, the opening go-round of NFR was postponed after a shooting that killed three faculty members on the UNLV campus. Rodeo organizers said they postponed opening night out of respect for the victims and their families. The performance was delayed to another date.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.