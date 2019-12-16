Hawaiian Airlines launches new Las Vegas to Maui nonstop service

The flights, which launched Sunday, will further strengthen Las Vegas’ reputation as Hawaii’s “ninth island.”

Hawaiian Airlines began nonstop service between Las Vegas and Maui over the weekend. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The tie between Las Vegas and Hawaii is even stronger as Hawaiian Airlines kicked off new nonstop service over the weekend between the Entertainment Capital of the World and the island chain.

The four-time weekly flights launched Sunday transporting travelers between McCarran International Airport (LAS) and Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG).

“We have a 34-year history of welcoming travelers between Hawaii and Las Vegas, and the demand continues to grow at an incredible rate,” said Brent Overbeek, Hawaiian’s senior vice president of network planning and revenue management. “Our nonstop OGG-LAS service represents our commitment to offer our guests the most convenient network between the Hawaiian Islands and the U.S. West Coast, and strengthens Hawaii’s ties with the Las Vegas community.”

Hawaiian is the leading domestic carrier for Maui and the West Coast, connecting Kahului to Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. Las Vegas becomes the airline’s ninth West Coast city with nonstop service.

Hawaiian began service between Las Vegas and Hawaii in 1985 with flights to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

The up to three daily nonstop flights between Honolulu and Las Vegas carried over 470,000 guests between the two cities last year.

Hawaiian previously operated flights between Las Vegas and Maui between 2010 and 2012.

“We’re proud that Las Vegas is affectionately known as the ‘Ninth Island,’ and we couldn’t be more pleased that Hawaiian Airlines is adding this service and making travel between Las Vegas and Maui more convenient than ever,” said Chris Meyer, vice president of global sales for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “Vegas changes everything by taking every experience to the next level, and 2020 is going to be a huge year with the launch of major new resort, sports and convention and meetings offerings. As Las Vegas continues to grow, we look forward to welcoming an ever-increasing number of business and leisure visitors from Hawaii.”

Guests traveling between Maui and Las Vegas will fly via Airbus A321neo aircrafts. The A321neo features 16 leather recliners in first class, 44 extra comfort premium economy seats, and 129 economy seats.

Flights will feature complimentary meals, in-flight entertainment, with guests having access to additional overhead stowage space and USB outlets to charge personal entertainment devices.

“As a record number of passengers continue to utilize McCarran, we are excited for this new service between Las Vegas and Maui offering travelers a chance to experience what makes both destinations so remarkable,” said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer for McCarran. “After years of collaborative efforts, it is satisfying to see this launch come to fruition.”

