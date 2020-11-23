Hawaiian Airlines offering tests for LV travelers to skip quarantine

Hawaiian Airlines is offering drive-through or walk-up COVID-19 testing at select cities to allow travelers to skip a mandatory quarantine upon their arrival in the islands.

Hawaiian Airlines is offering drive-through or walk-up COVID-19 testing at select cities including Las Vegas to allow travelers to skip a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in the islands.

Travelers from Las Vegas, Portland, Seattle and Los Angeles can take a coronavirus test at an approved location and receive a negative result within 72 hours of their scheduled flight to qualify for the offer. The tests were already being offered for those departing from San Francisco.

The $90 nasal swab tests yield results within 36 hours and are available in the Las Vegas Valley at Main Street Station, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada’s testing site at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the UMC Advanced Center for Health or at the nine UMC Quick Care locations across the valley.

“We know how important it is for our guests to have convenient, reliable access to pre-travel tests and we are pleased to bring them more options in key gateway cities,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines in a statement. “Our dedicated testing locations guarantee guests will receive results within 36 hours of being tested, so they can meet the state’s requirements and focus on enjoying safe travel.”

In addition to their expanding network of in person testing sites, Hawaiian also offers travelers in the U. S. a mail-in test option through Vault Health.

