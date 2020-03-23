Hawaiian Airlines to suspend most flights, including Las Vegas routes

The Hawaiian government issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving to the islands beginning Thursday.

A Hawaiian Airlines jetliner departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Hawaiian Airlines is set to suspend nearly its entire regular flight schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hawaiian government issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving to the islands beginning Thursday, after which Hawaiian Airlines announced in a news release late Sunday that it would suspend all domestic and international flights outside a daily flight to Los Angeles and a Thursday flight to American Samoa.

The airline will maintain its regular flight schedule through Wednesday to allow guests time to get home.

“Hawaii is our home and all 7,500 of us at our company care deeply for it,” Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said in a statement. “We support the state of Hawaii’s efforts to quickly contain this illness. We have begun notifying our guests and helping them return home — both to Hawaii and from Hawaii. We sincerely appreciate our guests’ patience and understanding during this difficult period for Hawaiian and the state of Hawaii.”

The mandated self-quarantine plan orders all residents arriving to Hawaii from outside the state to stay at their residence for the two-week period, while any guests arriving from outside the islands would have to quarantine in their hotel or rented lodging space.

Hawaiian Airlines is still finalizing its April schedule, which will be impacted by the suspension of service.

Last week Hawaiian announced the suspension of its flight service from Las Vegas to Maui that was set to begin April 1. The near-system-wide suspension will include daily nonstop service from Las Vegas to Honolulu.

The airline is also reducing its neighbor island schedule but will maintain a network allowing passengers to fly within the state.

With a high volume of customer service care being seen during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the carrier asks that only those with immediate travel needs contact it for assistance.

“As Hawaii’s airline, we take our role to connect the islands with each other and with the U.S. mainland very seriously. This schedule is designed to maintain a minimum level of connectivity for residents’ important needs,” Ingram said. “We will be ready to resume our schedule when the quarantine has been lifted.”

