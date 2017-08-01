Heat, maintenance force Allegiant to shuffle Las Vegas flights

Allegiant Air rescheduled 11 flights headed out of Las Vegas and canceled one departure due to heat and maintenance issues spanning two days, an airline spokeswoman said Tuesday.

An Allegiant Air jetliner departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Allegiant Air rescheduled 11 flights headed out of Las Vegas and canceled one departure due to heat and maintenance issues spanning two days, an airline spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Problems arose on Sunday, when the Las Vegas-based budget carrier had to reschedule flights from McCarran International to airports in: Cincinnati; Casper, Wyoming; Fresno, California; and the Tri-Cities area of Washington state, Allegiant spokeswoman Hilarie Grey said.

A flight to Santa Rosa, California, was canceled on Sunday and couldn’t be rescheduled because it was Allegiant’s last day of operation at that airport, Grey said. Those passengers were given an option to receive a refund or book a free flight to another Northern California airports.

The issue carried into Monday, when Allegiant rescheduled flights the following day from Las Vegas to: San Antonio; Bellingham, Washington; Fresno, California; Eugene, Oregon; Laredo, Texas; and Wichita, Kansas.

Stranded travelers were provided hotel accommodations and placed on a rescheduled flight the following day.

Sunday was Allegiant’s single busiest day for scheduled flights, Grey said, making it difficult to make same-day adjustments.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.