Here’s what you should do if your flight is delayed

The last thing you want to happen when you’re flying on a trip is to be delayed or bumped from a flight. Here’s what you should do if that happens.

Passengers prepare to check in at Southwest check in counter in Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airport, on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

People wait for their luggage at a baggage carousel at Harry Reid International Airport, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

FlightAware, a company that monitors flight delays worldwide, says between 7,000 and 9,000 flights across the United States are delayed every day.

And, with volatile weather often responsible for those delays, it’s a good idea to know what to do and where to go for compensation if your flight is delayed or canceled, even before going to the airport.

Important to know for flights in and out of Harry Reid International Airport is that the weather may be perfectly fine in Las Vegas, yet delays can occur because of conditions from where the plane is coming. More recently, air traffic control issues and technology have played a role in flights going out late or not at all.

Here are some recommendations from the U.S. Department of Transportation if your flight is delayed or canceled:

First, determine whether you’re even eligible for reaccommodation or compensation.

Am I eligible for compensation if my flight is delayed?

Generally, no, but each airline has different policies addressing compensation for late departures.

“There are no federal laws requiring airlines to provide passengers with money or other compensation when their flights are delayed,” the Department of Transportation website says. “Each airline has its own policies about what it will do for delayed passengers. If your flight is experiencing a long delay, ask airline staff if they will pay for meals or a hotel room. While some airlines offer these amenities to passengers, others do not provide any amenities to stranded passengers.”

How do you find out about flight delays?

Airlines are required to provide information about a change in status of a flight anytime a flight is delayed by 30 minutes or more and within 30 minutes of becoming aware of a problem.

If my flight is delayed, can I switch to a different flight?

Possibly. “If your flight is delayed, you can try to arrange another flight on your airline,” the department says. “It is sometimes easier to make such arrangements by calling the airline, through the airline’s website, mobile app or via social media. Before you decide to switch flights, check if the airline will charge you a fee or a higher fare for changing your reservation.”

If you find a flight with an available seat on another airline, you can ask the first airline to transfer your ticket to the alternative airline, which can save money. However, there are no federal regulations requiring airlines to put you on another airline’s flight or reimburse you if you purchase a ticket on another airline.

Dealing with the problem can also be more complicated if you have checked bags.

If my flight is significantly delayed, am I entitled to a refund?

The department says it depends. In some situations, you may be entitled to a refund, including a refund for all optional fees associated with the purchase of your ticket (such as baggage fees, seat upgrades, etc.).

“DOT has not specifically defined ‘significant delay,’” the website says. “Whether you are entitled to a refund depends on a lot of factors – such as the length of the delay, the length of the flight and your particular circumstances. DOT determines whether you are entitled to a refund on a case-by-case basis.”

What happens when my flight is canceled?

Most airlines will rebook you for free on their next flight to your destination as long as the flight has available seats. If your flight is canceled and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation – even for non-refundable tickets. You are also entitled to a refund for any bag fee that you paid, and any extras you may have purchased, such as a seat assignment.

If the airline offers you a voucher for future travel instead of a refund, you should ask the airline about any restrictions that may apply, such as blackout and expiration dates, advanced booking requirements and limits on number of seats.

If my flight is canceled, can my airline put me on another airline’s flight?

Yes. While airlines are not required to put you on another airline’s flight, they can and sometimes do, so it does not hurt to politely ask your airline if it will transfer your ticket to another airline that has a flight with available seats.

If my flight is canceled, is the airline required to provide me with a hotel room, ground transportation, food vouchers, or reimbursement for any other non-airline ticket costs associated with my trip?

No. “Airlines are not required to provide passengers with money or other compensation for costs that fall outside of the canceled airline ticket and fees tied directly to the airline ticket (such as baggage fees, seat upgrades, etc.) when flights are canceled,” the department said.

Each airline has its own policies about what it will do for passengers whose flights have been canceled. If your flight is canceled, ask the airline staff if it will pay for meals or a hotel room. While some airlines offer these amenities to passengers, others do not.

Is an airline required to reimburse me for expenses if it cancels my flight and I am forced to miss my cruise, honeymoon, wedding, concert or other activity?

No. Airlines are not required to reimburse you for any trip costs affected by the canceled flight, such as a prepaid hotel room, a cruise, a vacation, concert or other tickets, or lost wages.

