Here’s when Southwest Airlines will end open seating

Southwest, the busiest carrier at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, says new fare bundles will let customers choose their seat while booking or have a seat assigned to them.

Southwest Airlines has set a date for the official end of its open-seating policy and new boarding process.

For flights beginning Jan. 27, 2026, customers will have assigned seating, as well as the option to select their preferred seat, the airline announced on Monday.

New fare bundles will allow for customers to choose their seat while booking or have their seat assigned to them. Additionally, customers will be able to purchase a seat upgrade.

“Our Customers want more choice and greater control over their travel experience,” Tony Roach, executive vice president of customer and brand at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement.

Customers will be able to choose their location on the plane and type of seat — an Extra Legroom seat, with a few extra inches to stretch out located at the front or exit rows in the cabin, Preferred seat, which is located near the front, and a Standard seat, located near the back, the airline said in its announcement.

Also starting in January is a new “group-based boarding process,” which will board customers based on their seat location or loyalty standing, the airline said. Premium fares, tier members and credit card holders will board prior to the groups, with Extra Legroom seats boarding in groups 1 and 2, followed by other seat options.

Priority Boarding can be purchased starting 24 hours prior to departure to be among the first to board.

The Dallas-based airline, the busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, hinted in early 2024 that change was coming to its decades-old boarding process, which has differentiated Southwest from other airlines.

Ultimately, the airline, under pressure from investors to provide better financial returns, made the decision in a bid to produce additional revenue streams and strengthen financial performance.

