77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Tourism

Hotel-casino workers in Detroit, Massachusetts laid off by MGM, Wynn

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2020 - 5:36 am
 

The Labor Day weekend is usually a farewell to summer.

At some hotels and resorts nationwide this year, it’s a farewell to fellow laborers.

MGM Resorts International on Monday confirmed that 1,100 workers at MGM Detroit are facing layoffs, while Wynn Resorts Ltd. said 385 of its 1,300 already-furloughed employees would be let go at Encore Boston Harbor on Tuesday.

The layoffs are indicative of a broader problem identified in an analysis issued Monday by the American Hotel &Lodging Association that shows the U.S. hotel industry may be on the brink of financial collapse.

The MGM layoffs in Detroit were expected as part of the company’s announcement last week that 18,000 furloughed MGM employees — about a quarter of the company’s pre-pandemic workforce — would be laid off Monday. MGM wouldn’t say how many of those workers are in Nevada, nor would it offer a state-by-state breakdown of layoffs.

The story is similar at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts.

“With continued efforts from the state to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Encore Boston Harbor continues to operate with a significantly reduced capacity in all parts of our resort,” an emailed statement from Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver said.

“As we take a look at our business during these extraordinary conditions, we do not believe that all Encore Boston Harbor jobs will return in 2020,” he said. “As a result, we are making the difficult decision to move forward with transitioning some positions currently on furlough to lay-off status, effective Sept. 1.”

The American Hotel &Lodging Association indicated the layoffs in Detroit and Boston aren’t surprising considering the organization reported that 4 out of 10 hotel employees laid off since February are not working.

In its report “State of the Hotel Industry Analysis: COVID-19 Six Months Later,” the association also said:

-Almost two-thirds of hotels remain at or below 50 percent occupancy, the level at which most hotels can break even and begin paying off debt. Thousands of hotels are at risk of closure or are unable to hire back staff due to continuing, drastically low hotel occupancy rates, the report says.

-Consumer travel remains at an all-time low. Only 33 percent of Americans say they have traveled overnight for leisure or vacation since March, and only 38 percent say they are likely to do so by the end of the year. A survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of AHLA indicated only 16 percent of Americans would be traveling over the Labor Day weekend and the Amadeus reservation system indicated hotel occupancy at about 14 percent two weeks before the holiday.

-The industry’s leading employers — urban hotels — face collapse with cripplingly low occupancies. Jobs at urban hotels are unlikely to return without either a dramatic increase in occupancy — which is unlikely — or additional congressional action, the organization said.

-COVID-19’s impact has left hotels in major cities across the country struggling to stay in business, resulting in massive job loss and dramatically reducing state and local tax revenue for 2020 and beyond. Las Vegas was neither in the top 10 nor bottom 10 among U.S. markets affected by the pandemic Aug. 9-15. Las Vegas resorts indicated 54.4 percent occupancy on weekends in July, but 36.9 percent at midweek, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

When the MGM layoffs were confirmed last week, several analysts indicated it was understandable why companies could not bring back every employee, increasing labor costs at a time when health and safety restrictions during the pandemic would not allow properties to make every amenity available to guests.

Bars, spas, nightclubs and other entertainment affiliated with resorts, as well as convention facilities, have been shuttered for all or part of the current shutdown.

“You can’t have everyone working when you don’t have the (business) volume to support it,” said Greg Chase, founder and CEO of Las Vegas-based Experience Strategy Associates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
2
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
3
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas — VIDEO
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas — VIDEO
4
Here’s what you need to know for when Nevada’s eviction moratorium lifts
Here’s what you need to know for when Nevada’s eviction moratorium lifts
5
Sisolak extends Nevada residential eviction moratorium
Sisolak extends Nevada residential eviction moratorium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Remote work in Las Vegas is highlighted thanks to new incentives - VIDEO
Remote work is expected to have a larger presence in the workforce after the health crisis ends. Experts say that could be a major boon to Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA to pursue Las Vegas Monorail Co. - Video
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will pursue the acquisition of the Las Vegas Monorail Co. and the authority’s board of directors will put it to a vote next week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Mirage reopens on Thursday - Video
The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh stepping down - VIDEO
Tony Hsieh is stepping down as the chief executive officer of Las Vegas-based online retailer Zappos.
Renter under contract to buy a newly built house in Las Vegas
Veronica Markowsky is under contract to buy a newly built house in Las Vegas, and she is nervous about property values being affected by the pandemic. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Strip property layoffs continue - VIDEO
Layoffs across the Las Vegas Strip’s properties continue, and a restaurant on the Strip is re-closing.
MSG Sphere construction update - Video
The list of work still to be done on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian is outlined as a 2023 completion is set as a goal. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Group tells Congress hotel owners face foreclosure wave - VIDEO
Hotel owners are facing an “unprecedented wave” of foreclosures without commercial debt relief, according to a letter from the industry to Congress. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas hotels pitch promotions to midweek travelers - VIDEO
Las Vegas hotel-casinos are offering midweek promotions to attract customers during off-peak travel times. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Labor unions launch campaign to save jobs and win the 'Right to Return' - Video
Labor unions are launching a campaign to save jobs and win the “Right to Return” for hospitality, convention and trade shows, airport, entertainment and hospital workers throughout Clark County. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Judge rejects lawsuit over closing of Clark County bars - VIDEO
A Clark County district court judge rebuffed a lawsuit seeking to undo the state-ordered closure of bars and taverns in the county to fight COVID-19.
Boulder Station workers leave Culinary union - VIDEO
Employees at Station Casinos' Boulder Station property have decided to leave Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165.
Sahara Las Vegas sues blogger over closure rumor - VIDEO
Sahara Las Vegas has filed a defamation lawsuit against Scott Roeben, the man behind vitalvegas.com, for reporting a rumor that the Las Vegas Strip property would close in September.
MGM Resorts announces “Viva Las Office” program - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced its new “Viva Las Office” program that encourages business travelers to work remotely from the Bellagio or Aria.
Las Vegas housing market sees record prices despite pandemic
Las Vegas’ housing market is “on fire” despite the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating effect on the economy, as sales totals surged and prices hit another all-time high last month. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sahara Las Vegas gets COVID-19 regulatory complaint - VIDEO
Sahara Las Vegas is the first property on the Las Vegas Strip — and the first in Southern Nevada — to receive a regulatory complaint related to coronavirus safety protocols. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CEO unsure if Palms will reopen - VIDEO
Frank Fertitta III, chairman and CEO of Red Rock Resorts, said the company doesn't know if or when the Palms or three other Station Casinos properties will reopen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two Las Vegas visitors win mega progressive jackpots - VIDEO
Two visitors to the Las Vegas Strip won mega progressive jackpots on table games Friday - one at Caesars Palace and another at the Flamingo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code policy - Video
The policy barred people with face and neck tattoos from entering the downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amazon warehouse safety measures
Safety measures have been set up at the Amazon warehouse in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium hits substantial completion milestone
Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017 on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.
Tropicana hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip up for sale - VIDEO
Gaming and Leisure Properties, landlord of the 35-acre Tropicana, is looking to sell the Las Vegas property and rent it back or sell it outright.
Circa Sports bets big on NFL handicapping contests - Video
A little more than six weeks before the NFL’s scheduled season opener, the Circa sportsbook is staring at a potential multimillion-dollar loss. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa CEO comments on minor construction flaw
Circa CEO Derek Stevens, who also owns D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, said he had originally planned to fix a misplaced glass panel, but it may be here to stay.
Circa Las Vegas casino gets 1st six-ton exterior sign - Video
The under-construction Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas gets its first exterior sign bearing its name Thursday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Resorts Ltd. to place workers on furlough - VIDEO
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will put workers at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on furlough, effective this week. This comes after paying its Las Vegas employees throughout the 78-day Nevada casino shutdown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Switch, Capital Dynamics break ground on developments - Video
The project, Gigawatt 1®, includes the largest behind-the-meter solar plus battery project in the world. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small crew removes scaffolding, shoring from MSG Sphere project - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian has a skeleton crew on the job site to keep watch on the project, but workers recently removed scaffolding and shoring from the site. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid the pandemic, Southern Nevadans are falling behind on mortgages - Video
As Nevada’s foreclosure moratorium ends, homeowners must figure out how to pay off any missed mortgage payments. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST