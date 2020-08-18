Hotel owners facing ‘unprecedented wave’ of foreclosures, group says

Hotel owners are facing an “unprecedented wave” of foreclosures, according to a Tuesday letter from the industry to Congress.

A view of the Sahara Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Hotel owners are facing an “unprecedented wave” of foreclosures, without federal help with commercial debt relief, according to a Tuesday letter from the industry to Congress.

Nearly 1 in 4 hotels were at least a month late on their mortgage loan payments as of July, the highest figure on record, according to a recent report released by analysis firm Trepp. Just 1.34 percent of hotels were in the same boat at the end of 2019, the report said.

Sahara Las Vegas Vice President of Sales Christopher Bond, Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association President Diane Gandy and Henderson-based Argento Hospitality Group Managing Director Paula Argento are among the twenty people from Nevada who signed the letter to Congress with nearly 4,000 others.

The letter called for passage of the Helping Open Properties Endeaver Act, or HOPE Act, which is billed as helping to prevent commercial real estate foreclosures, specifically to borrowers of commercial mortgages.

Requests for comment from Sahara Las Vegas, Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association and others were not immediately returned.

“With record low travel demand, thousands of hotels can’t afford to pay their commercial mortgages and are facing foreclosure with the harsh reality of having to close their doors permanently. Tens of thousands of hotel employees will lose their jobs and small business industries that depend on these hotels to drive local tourism and economic activity will likely face a similar fate,” stated Chip Rogers, President and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).

“Without action, an unprecedented wave of hotel foreclosures will ripple out from the commercial real estate market causing permanent job losses for thousands and the loss of billions in tax revenue to local municipalities supported by hotels,” the letter reads.

