How Las Vegas’ top tourism, marketing agency could be impacted by Trump tariffs

Executives say they may need to build in contingencies if the costs of goods and services rise after President Trump’s tariff proposals take effect.

The exterior of the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s board of directors agreed Tuesday to spend more than $23 million on a variety of contracts involving projects and supplies.

But executives acknowledged that future transactions may have to have contingency plans if prices spike as a result of President Donald Trump’s bid to assess tariffs on foreign nations or if those nations impose retaliatory tariffs.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill said he may go to the board for authority to negotiate paying more if a vendor can’t honor the bid price because of changes resulting from tariffs occurring after bid submissions.

“There’s a possibility,” Hill said. “There are ways where the board can allocate authority to me to address that if it comes up, or we can bring it back to the board. In this particular item that we talked about today, it was really written before tariffs started to be as large a concern as they became on Wednesday of last week. So it’s possible that we’ll need to bring this item back in order to finalize the contract.”

Issue raised in chair contract

The issue came up when the board was asked to spend $5.6 million over three fiscal years to replace chairs within the Las Vegas Convention Center. The contract was written to spend $1.8 million this year, $2.4 million next year and $1.4 million in the 2027 fiscal year. But the successful bidder, Las Vegas-based Henriksen Butler Nevada, noted that tariff concerns are affecting its business and pricing.

Hill said the board usually authorizes spending up to a certain dollar amount in contingencies if conditions change between the time of the bidding and the awarding of a contract.

The board also unanimously approved several other contracts, some of which could be impacted by tariffs:

-$7.3 million over five years to Kansas City, Missouri-based MMGY Global on a three-year contract with two optional years on an international promotion services agreement to market Las Vegas in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Aer Lingus recently added nonstop flights between Dublin, Ireland, and Las Vegas, and the United Kingdom, particularly Great Britain, is Las Vegas’ largest overseas market.

-$3.5 million over two fiscal years to the Hunt-Penta Joint Venture to build out LVCVA executive offices in the Convention Center’s South Hall. The project includes construction of eight staff offices, four staff cubicles, a conference room, and a social media workroom, including furnishings to match existing office space; the relocation of two executive offices; the addition of two new restrooms and the demolition of an existing restroom and copy area; supporting infrastructure, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection and technology; and coordination of signage, finishes, accessories, and low-voltage systems.

-$2.7 million over two fiscal years to Las Vegas-based Arcon Global LLC for construction services related to epoxy overlay repairs on the floors of the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

-$2.1 million to Las Vegas Paving to redesign and repave a bus and ride-hailing area at the Convention Center’s West Hall area.

-$3.9 million to Las Vegas-based Kone Inc. to replace escalators in the Convention Center’s South Hall.

-$1.9 million to Western Management Group, operators of the Las Vegas Monorail, to develop and install a new automated fare collection system.

The LVCVA board also unanimously approved a four-year $848,600 interlocal agreement of two years with one optional two-year extension to fund a tourism intelligence analyst serving as a liaison with Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center to protect tourism assets in the Las Vegas area.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.