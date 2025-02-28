How much are the resort fees charged at downtown Las Vegas hotels?

Out of the dozen casino hotels on or near Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, all but two charge a nightly resort fee.

Budget-conscious visitors tend to gravitate toward downtown Las Vegas when looking to make their entertainment dollars stretch a bit further. Compared to the bigger and flashier casinos on the Strip, the gambling parlors and hotels downtown offer a uniquely Vegas experience and, very often, can do so for a fraction of the cost.

However, there is one thing nearly every Las Vegas hotel has in common — resort fees. With only a few exceptions, hotel operators in Las Vegas charge a nightly resort fee that covers a wide array of amenities, specific to the property, that can range from pool access to bottled water to free airline boarding pass printing.

Out of the dozen casino-hotels on or near Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, all but two — Hotel Apache (Binion’s Gambling Hall and Hotel) and Four Queens Hotel Casino — have a resort fee.

Casinos in Vegas routinely waive resort fees for big gamblers or for players with a mid- to high-tier casino loyalty card. On occasion, just asking at the front desk when checking out can lead to resort fees being taken off the final bill.

The Federal Trade Commission requires hotels to disclose resort fees up front. Contrary to various reports, the recently implemented FTC rules do not ban resort fees.

Most casino-hotels in downtown Las Vegas have been displaying resort fees in their advertised rates for some time.

Below is a rundown of the most recently available data on resort fees for downtown Las Vegas casino hotels. All prices listed are per night and are based on recent data from each hotel’s online booking system.

California Hotel Casino: $32.99 plus tax ($4.29)

Circa Resort & Casino: $50

The D Casino Hotel: $39.95

Downtown Grand: $39 plus tax ($5.07)

El Cortez Hotel & Casino: $26 plus tax ($3.38)

Fremont Hotel & Casino: $33.99 plus tax ($4.42)

Golden Gate Hotel & Casino: $39.95

Golden Nugget: $46 plus tax ($5.98)

Main Street Station: $32.99 plus tax ($4.29)

Plaza Hotel & Casino: $39.55

