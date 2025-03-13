How much does it cost to get into a casino dayclub on the Las Vegas Strip?

With the weather heating up, Las Vegas casino dayclubs are some of the hottest places to be in Sin City.

Pool season has arrived in Las Vegas.

With the weather warming up, Las Vegas casino dayclubs are some of the hottest places to be in Sin City, offering extravagant poolside parties that blend luxury and VIP treatment with high-energy music, world-renowned DJs and beverage service from bikini-clad waitstaff.

Enjoying the dayclub scene comes at a cost, which varies by venue, time of year and performer lineup. Cover charges and entry fees can be significantly higher on weekends, holidays or for special events featuring well-known DJs.

Package deals or party passes that allow entry into multiple dayclubs and nightclubs over the course of several days are also available, particularly those venues operating under the same management.

Here’s an overview of what to expect when it comes to basic cover charges/entry fees on the Strip this summer.

Some dayclubs have tiered pricing based on gender, time of entry or expedited entry. All prices listed below were obtained from each club’s website and are subject to change.

Drai’s Beachclub at The Cromwell

General admission is $20 for women and $30 for men. Daybed reservations require a $200 minimum spend.

Encore Beach Club at Wynn/Encore

General admission usually starts at $30. Expedited entry starts at $75. Daybed reservations require a $1,000 minimum spend.

TAO Beach Dayclub at Venetian/Palazzo

General admission is $20 for women and $30 for men. Daybed reservations require a $500 minimum spend.

Palm Tree Beach Club (formerly Wet Republic) at MGM Grand

General admission is $20 for women and $30 for men. Daybed reservations require a $700 minimum spend.

Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World

General admission is $20 for women and $30 for men. Expedited entry is $50. Daybed reservations require a $750 minimum spend.

Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay

General admission is $30. Adding open bar during select days starts at $70. Daybed reservations require a $250 minimum spend.

Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria

General admission is $20. Daybed reservations require a $350 minimum spend.

Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan

General admission is $20 for women and $30 for men. Daybed reservations require a $500 minimum spend.

