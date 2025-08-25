How safe is that Las Vegas dayclub pool? Yearly inspections show violations

Many popular dayclubs and pools had violations from the Southern Nevada Health District during their yearly pool inspections.

Temperatures are still warm in Las Vegas, and people are still looking to take advantage of day and beach clubs.

According to records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, many popular dayclubs and pools had violations from the Southern Nevada Health District during their yearly pool inspections.

Some pools had small infractions, like cracked tiles or standing water, others were more notable, like no emergency phones or lack of lifeguard certifications.

Circa, Stadium Swim — 48 violations

Circa’s Stadium Swim had a total of 48 violations across its six pools during two yearly inspections on March 24 for pools 1 through 4 and March 27 for pools 5 to 6.

Some of the violations were small, like loose screws on handrails, standing water in equipment rooms, rusting in the pool or dirty grout on tiles. Others required larger corrective actions, including lifeguard infractions and damaged suction outlets.

Circa didn’t respond to requests for comment from the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the violations. The inspection reports didn’t say how quickly the violations were remedied, but the pools were never shut down by SNHD.

During the inspection, SNHD found both the stabilized chlorine levels and pH levels were too high on the “Level 4 Southwest Pool 1,” according to the inspection.

Stabilized chlorine measured at 34PPM, whereas it should be maintained at 3.0 - 10.0 PPM, according to the inspection reports. The pH was measured at 8.0 but should be maintained at 7.2- 7.8. The pool was closed during inspection and was required to fix levels prior to opening for the day.

Lifeguards at two different pools — Level 4 Northwest Pool 2 and 3 — were observed watching the stadium screens and not “maintaining bather surveillance,” according to inspection reports.

Multiple pieces of equipment were in disrepair or full of debris, including skimmers, drain covers and suction outlets, the inspection found. At Pool 5, there were three violations found for skimmers alone, documenting collars and lids broken, as well as beverage container trash in them.

Four different violations were recorded for suction outlets in disrepair or covers missing screws, the inspection found. The pool had to send documentation to an SNHD official that the screws were replaced or replaced to avoid closure and associated fees.

Suction outlets are used in pools to recirculate water to a pump. When a suction outlet’s cover is loose or not present, it can pose a major hazard, trapping hair, clothing or body parts in the strong suction — sometimes leading to injury or drowning, according to The Zac Foundation, a water safety organization.

According to inspection records, there was an “air break present on backwash line, instead of air gap.” Backwash lines deal with directing contaminated water out of the pool and into a sewer or drain.

A backwash line is a pipe or hose attached to the pools filter to clear out the debris into a receptor like a drain or a sewer. An air gap is a physical separation between the pipe and the receptor, while an air break might extend into the receptor.

This is significant because it has to do with cross connection of the water supply and has the potential to contaminate it if a back siphonage were to occur, an SNHD official said in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Additionally, while not noted as a violation, the inspector was unable to verify a “VGB year” on the four main drain covers and six equalizer covers on the wall, according to the inspection report.

This refers to the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act, which mandates that all pools and spas must document when drains and equalizers are installed so they do not exceed their lifespan. The VGB Act was signed into law in 2007 after 7-year-old Virginia Graeme Baker died from drowning after being trapped by the strong suction of a hot tub drain because of a damaged cover.

Mandalay Bay, Daylight Beach Club — 18 violations

At Mandalay Bay’s Daylight Beach Club, a total of 18 violations were found during SNHD’s yearly inspection, across the main pool and two cabana pools on May 29. The most notable violations were for lack of lifeguard documentation and inattentiveness.

At the main pool and south cabana pool, no one on the lifeguard staff had management certification, according to inspection reports. As a corrective action, the beach club had to send documentation to an SNHD official within seven days and keep on-site records.

At the main pool, a lifeguard was observed “constantly looking over shoulders and behind himself.” At the south cabana pool, improper lifeguard rotation was observed, with “neither [lifeguard] maintaining complete bather surveillance during rotation process,” according to inspection records.

Other violations included loose handrails, slight rust, an underwater light out, cracks and a tripping hazard, according to inspection records.

“These findings involved minor signage and maintenance matters, which were promptly addressed,” said Clique Hospitality, which manages the dayclub, in a statement to the Review-Journal. “Maintaining a clean, upscale, and safe environment for our guests is always our highest priority.”

Cosmopolitan, Marquee Dayclub — 13 violations

Thirteen violations were observed at the Marquee Pool at Cosmo during SNHD’s inspection on July 24, 2024. No inspection has been conducted for 2025.

During the inspection, no emergency phone was inside the spa or pool enclosure, according to inspection records. They were ordered to install an emergency phone within 90 days and send documentation to an SNHD official.

Additionally, their backflow prevention device was leaking into the catch drain, according to inspection documents. An SNHD official said in an email to the Review-Journal that this has to do with cross connection of the water supply and has the potential to contaminate it if a back siphonage were to occur.

They had to test the device within 30 days and send a copy of the results to an SNHD official.

“Marquee Dayclub has received all ‘A Grades’ from the SNHD in 2024 and 2025. Any demerits received during inspections were immediately corrected on the spot as guest safety is our top priority,” a representative from Marquee said in a statement to the Review-Journal.

Resorts World, Ayu Dayclub — 15 violations

During Resorts World’s yearly inspection on June 5, 15 violations were found across the main pool and two cabana spas.

The main pool had minor violations, such as underwater lights out, doors not self-latching, loose handrails, rust on some surfaces and staining on the interior plaster, according to inspection reports. The most notable violations at the property were found at both the north and south cabana spas.

At both cabana spas, chlorine levels were measured too low at 2.0 PPM — it is supposed to be maintained at 3.0 - 10.0 PPM, according to inspection reports. During the time of inspection, the dayclub was closed, and operators were required to fix levels prior to reopening as a corrective action.

“Ayu Dayclub is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of guest experience and pool operations, ” said a Resorts World Las Vegas spokesperson in a statement to the Review-Journal. “Our team responded swiftly to address all noted items and continues to implement enhanced protocols to ensure a clean, safe and enjoyable environment for all visitors.”

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Kassi Beach Club — 8 violations

Kassi Beach Club at Virgin Hotel had a total of eight violations during its yearly inspection on May 14, according to inspection reports. Four of the violations had the club at risk of closure or fees.

Some violations included a reaching pole behind bushes, handrails loose, plaster etched and standing water and sand in the circulation pump area, which had small corrective actions, according to inspection reports.

Inspectors found that the manager and lead lifeguards supervising the lifeguard staff did not have proper supervisor certifications, according to inspection reports. As a corrective action, they were required to obtain, maintain and send certification to an SNHD official within 15 days.

The emergency phone was “present but completely detached,” according to inspection records. The beach club was required to repair within 30 days to avoid closure “with associated fees.”

Finally, multiple pieces of equipment, including the acid and chlorine “Stenner” pumps,” were replaced without a remodel submission, according to inspection records. Remodels for the equipment had to be submitted to SNHD within 15 to 30 days to avoid fees or “immediate closure.”

All aquatic venues must submit an “Aquatic Venue Non-Substantial Alteration Form” to replace equipment. It must be submitted to the health district before the start of the remodel work by a professional engineer registered in Nevada; a registered Nevada architect; or a licensed contractor who holds specific classifications, according to SNHD guidelines.

A Virgin Hotels Las Vegas spokesperson issued this statement to the Review-Journal: “All cited violations from the May inspection at Kassi Beach Club were minor in nature and were addressed immediately following the visit.”

The Cromwell, Drai’s Beach Club — 12 violations

SNHD observed 12 violations during its yearly inspection at Drai’s Beachclub at The Cromwell on May 1, according to inspection records. None of the violations would lead to closure or fees and had minor corrective actions.

Some of the violations included: cracked tiles; pool interior stained and chipped; loose handrails; deck surface cracking and chipped; and water level below mid skimmer line, according to inspection records. Additionally, the equalizer cover, which prevents air from being drawn into the pump, was damaged, but operators were able to replace it with a like-for-like cover during the inspection.

Drai’s didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Encore Beach Club — 4 violations

Encore Beach Club had a total of four violations during its inspection on May 30, but none would have resulted in closure or fees if not repaired or remedied, according to inspection records.

The violations included chips in the deck; two underwater lights out; the wet deck showing signs of rust; and handrails loose, but an engineer was able to tighten both the deck and water bolts during the inspection, according to inspection records.

Encore didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Fontainebleau, LIV Beach Club — No violations

LIV Beach Club at the Fontainebleau had no violations during its yearly inspection on March 1, according to inspection records.

“At Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the health and safety of our guests is of upmost priority,” said a spokesperson for Fontainebleau in a statement. “Our facilities team follows rigorous protocols to ensure the water quality and cleanliness of LIV Beach.”

MGM Palm Tree Beach Club — Not applicable

During the time of its yearly inspection, MGM Grand’s club was undergoing its rebrand from Wet Republic to Palm Tree Beach Club. When inspectors were present on Jan. 6 the aquatic venue was completely drained, according to inspection records.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.