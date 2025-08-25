How you can fly direct from Las Vegas to Paris this winter

A plane capable of carrying 292 passengers is being eyed to fly the Paris-Las Vegas route in a tryout following special flights geared to CES attendees.

French flag-carrier airline Air France will give Las Vegas a month-long tryout in January, flying routes between Paris and Harry Reid International Airport from Jan. 3-23.

The flights are a part of an Air France international expansion, which includes new routes between Paris’ Charles de Gaulle International Airport; Phuket, Thailand; and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Air France already has expanded routes this year to Orlando, Florida, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Las Vegas flights were first announced this month before the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors. Joel Van Over of Atlanta-based Ailevon Pacific Aviation Consulting told board members Air France is expanding its usual strategy of providing six weekly flights during January’s CES convention. Van Over said the airline, a part of the Air France-KLM Group, will test the viability of the Las Vegas market with three flights a week Jan. 14-23.

While the airline has not officially said what type aircraft it would fly, Van Over said in his presentation that it would be a 292-seat Airbus A350-900 twin-engine jet with 48 business class seats and 32 premium economy seats on the route.

