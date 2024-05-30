97°F
Tourism

International arrivals boost passenger counts at Reid in April

Departing passengers wait in line for security screening at Terminal-1 of Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An Allegiant Air plane lands at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arriving passengers head to Ride-hailing companies' Uber and Lyft pick up area at Harry Reid International Airport, on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Passengers arrive at Terminal-1 of Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Departing passengers wait in line for security screening at Terminal-1 of Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arriving passengers at Harry Reid International Airport wait in line to take a taxi, on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2024 - 1:54 pm
 
Updated May 30, 2024 - 2:02 pm

The surge of international passenger arrivals at Harry Reid International Airport continued in April, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Thursday.

The airport serving Las Vegas reported 4.9 million passengers for the month, a 1.5 percent increase over a year ago.

Of that total, 322,013 passengers arrived at and departed from international destinations, a 17.1 percent increase over April 2023.

Domestic traffic was flat at 4.5 million passengers.

For the first four months of 2024, air passenger traffic at Reid is up 1.6 percent to 16.6 million passengers. International traffic is up 23.6 percent for the year so far while domestic arrivals and departures are up 0.5 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

