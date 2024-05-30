International arrivals boost passenger counts at Reid in April

The surge in international traffic at Harry Reid International Airport continues with a 17.1 percent increase in April and a 23.6 percent jump for 2024 so far.

The surge of international passenger arrivals at Harry Reid International Airport continued in April, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Thursday.

The airport serving Las Vegas reported 4.9 million passengers for the month, a 1.5 percent increase over a year ago.

Of that total, 322,013 passengers arrived at and departed from international destinations, a 17.1 percent increase over April 2023.

Domestic traffic was flat at 4.5 million passengers.

For the first four months of 2024, air passenger traffic at Reid is up 1.6 percent to 16.6 million passengers. International traffic is up 23.6 percent for the year so far while domestic arrivals and departures are up 0.5 percent.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.