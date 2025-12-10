International fireworks event coming to Las Vegas

Several choreographed fireworks shows and an attempt at a world record are planned for the event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 2026 International Fireworks Championship Las Vegas, a first-year event planned at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 21, was staged in Traverse City, Michigan, in 2023. (Courtesy Blast! Events)

The 2026 International Fireworks Championship Las Vegas, a first-year event planned at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 21, was staged in Traverse City, Michigan, in 2024. (Courtesy Blast! Events)

Tickets went on sale Wednesday for the 2026 International Fireworks Championship Las Vegas, a first-year event planned at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 21.

Presented by Blast! Events, tickets are available at fireworkschampionship.com with “Early Bird” ticket prices ranging from $95 per person for general admission to $144 for reserved seats to $318 for “Lux Lounge” VIP tickets. Luxury suites with prime views of the show also are available. All prices include parking and fees, but exclude sales tax.

The International Fireworks Championship has been staged the past three years in Traverse City, Michigan.

“This International Fireworks Championship won’t be like any of the fireworks you’ve seen before – even in Las Vegas,” Bruce Tyree, founder and CEO of Blast! Events said in a release. “These are incredibly intense and creative displays, exploding lower to the ground – and they’re all highly choreographed and synchronized to music. It’s a full-on sensory experience.”

Tyree said unlike other fireworks shows, this competition will feature multiple elaborate displays throughout the evening. Four teams from around the world perform 12-15 minutes per show, with 15-minute entertainment-filled breaks between each show. The event will kick off with a world record attempt by Spanish fireworks icon Ricardo Caballer, who plans to incorporate cutting-edge fireworks and choreography.

Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. for the event, with the first fireworks show starting about 6 p.m. The program concludes around 8:30 p.m., when a world championship team will be crowned.

Founded on 35 years of pyrotechnic expertise, Blast! Events has produced some of the world’s largest and most complex fireworks displays, according to the company. The family-owned company plans, presents and markets fireworks showcases around the world.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.